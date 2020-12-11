The early slate of 2021 new music releases is unusually full, after several albums were pushed back in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, being off the road apparently gave others space to complete studio recordings.

Alice Cooper found inspiration in his hometown – but that doesn't mean he slipped into easy nostalgia. He says Detroit Stories will "have a lot of different flavors," admitting that he liked "breaking out of the mode where an Alice Cooper album sounds like an Alice Cooper album."

Former Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen will also release his new band Mammoth WVH's debut album early in the year. He's already issued the first solo single, "Distance," which honored his late father Eddie Van Halen, and announced his first show.

The Foo Fighters are back with a nine-song follow-up to 2017's Concrete and Gold. Medicine at Midnight, their 10th album, was confirmed when the group debuted the lead track "Shame Shame" during a recent live performance on Saturday Night Live.

The Dead Daisies return with a different lineup on their upcoming fifth album. Holy Ground will be the first to feature former Black Sabbath and Deep Purple member Glenn Hughes. He's joined by ex-Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich, guitarist David Lowy and onetime Journey drummer Deen Castronovo.

Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams are also releasing tandem solo projects. Both albums feature guest turns by one another, as well as contributions from fellow Toto member David Paich. Ringo Starr also makes an appearance on Lukather's record, performing on the lead single "Run to Me." Lukather has been a member of Ringo's All Starr Band since 2012.

Singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood of Yes have joined with one of the band's current onstage drummers, Jay Schellen, to form an offshoot prog-rock group called Arc of Life. Their self-titled debut also features guitarist Jimmy Haun (who appeared on Yes' Union album) and keyboard player Dave Kerzner. Davison said they plan to hit the road in 2021.

More information on these and other rock albums can be found below.

Jan. 8

Barry Gibb, Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook, Vol. 1

Grateful Dead, Road Trips, Vol. 4 No. 5: Boston Music Hall 6/9/76 (3CD set)

Lickerish Quartet [Jellyfish], Threesome Vol. 2

Paul Weller, Wake Up the Nation: 10th Anniversary Edition

Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Lockdown 2020

Jan. 15

Accept, Too Mean to Die

Europe, Gold (3CD set)

Jeff Tweedy, Love Is the King

Matthew Sweet, Catspaw

Peter Schilling, Vis Visa

Stevie Nicks, Live in Concert: The 24 Karat Gold Tour

Jan. 22

Bob Mould, Distortion: 1996-2007 (8LP vinyl set)

Brian Eno, Film Music 1976-2020

Buzzcocks, 30: Live in the London (2LP red vinyl); Late for the Train: Live and In Session 1989-2016 (6CD set)

Fraternity [Bon Scott], Seasons of Change: The Complete Recordings 1970-1974 (3CD clamshell set)

Dead Daisies [Glenn Hughes], Holy Ground

Robin Trower, The Complete Atlantic Recordings (2CD set)

Steve Hackett, Under a Mediterranean Sky

Jan. 29

J Mascis [Dinosaur Jr.], Martin and Me (yellow vinyl); Fed Up and Feeling Strange: Live and In Person 1993-1998 (3CD set)

John Mayall, The First Generation 1965-1974 (35CD set)

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, Macca to Mecca!

Martin Gore [Depeche Mode], The Third Chimpanzee (five-song EP)

Steven Wilson, The Future Bites

Tommy James and the Shondells, Celebration: The Complete Roulette Recordings 1966-73 (6CD set)

Feb. 5

Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight

Feb. 12

Arc of Life [Yes' Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood], Arc of Life

Black Sabbath, Vol 4: Super Deluxe Edition

Pretty Reckless, Death By Rock and Roll [with Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Tom Morello]

Todd Rundgren, Nearly Human (expanded deluxe edition)

Feb. 19

Edie Brickell and New Bohemians, Hunter and the Dog Star

Frank Zappa, Zappa: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (3CD set)

Hearty Har [sons of John Fogerty], Radio Astro

Feb. 26

Alice Cooper, Detroit Stories

George Satellites, Ultimate Georgia Satellites (3CD set)

Joseph Williams [Toto], Denizen Tenant

Level 42, The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984 (10CD set)

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Nothing Comes Easy: 1991-2012 (5CD clamshell box)

Melvins, Working With God

Steve Lukather, I Found the Sun Again

Residents, Freak Show (3CD reissue)

March 5

Neil Young, Archives Vol. II: 1972-1976 (10CD set)

March 12

Rob Zombie, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy

Saga, Symmetry

March 19

Andrew Farriss [INXS], Andrew Farriss

Sting, Duets

March 26

Al Stewart, Year of the Cat (3CD/1DVD 45th anniversary deluxe reissue)

April 2

Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, Duran Duran and others, The Best of Bond … James Bond (2CD reissue)

April 16

Greta Van Fleet, The Battle at Garden’s Gate

April 30

Del Amitri, Fatal Mistakes

Mick Fleetwood & Friends, Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac

May 7

Weezer, Van Weezer

TBA / Rumored:

Adler (untitled, details here)

Bad Company (untitled, details here)

Chris Robinson (untitled, details here)

Doobie Brothers, (untitled EP, details here)

Extreme (untitled, details here)

George Clinton, One Nation Under Sedation

George Harrison, All Things Must Pass (expanded and remixed)

Guns N' Roses (untitled, details here)

Iron Maiden (untitled, details here)

Jerry Lee Lewis (untitled, details here)

Jethro Tull, The Ballad of Jethro Tull (book, with new recorded material)

Journey (untitled, details here)

Kinks (untitled reunion LP, details here)

Killers, Imploding the Mirage

Krokus (untitled, details here)

Lemmy Kilmister (untitled solo debut, details here)

Metallica, S&M2

Mick Mars (untitled solo debut, details here); (untitled John Corabi collaboration, details here)

Neil Young, Ragged Glory (expanded edition)

Paul Stanley and Soul Station (untitled, details here)

Pink Floyd, Animals (5.1 surround-sound reissue)

Robert Plant (untitled, details here)

Scorpions (untitled, details here); 'Wind of Change' Box Set

Sixx:A.M. (untitled, details here)

Skid Row (untitled, details here)

Styx (untitled, details here)

Tesla, Shock

Todd Rundgren, Space Force

Wolfgang Van Halen (untitled, details here)

ZZ Top (untitled, details here)