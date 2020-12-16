Hear Ringo Starr’s New Star-Studded ‘Here’s to the Nights’

Ringo Starr has recruited a ton of friends to contribute vocals on "Here's to the Nights," the first song from his new Zoom In EP. Former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh and Steve Lukather are among the artists who appear on the track.

The choir on "Here's to the Nights," which was written by Diane Warren, also includes Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz, Chris Stapleton, Ben Harper, Jenny Lewis, Yola, Corrine Bailey Rae, Finneas and Eric Burton of Black Pumas. Lukather also played guitar on the song, and Benmont Tench added piano.

“When Diane presented this song to me, I loved the sentiment of it,” Starr said in a statement. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Year's because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget — and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.” You can hear "Here's to the Nights," and see the EP's track listing, below.

Arriving on March 19, 2021, Zoom In includes five songs Starr recorded between April and October. The EP is the follow-up to last year's album, What's My Name, which included a cover of John Lennon's "Grow Old With Me" that featured McCartney on bass. More recently, Starr played drums on "Run to Me," a track from Lukather's upcoming album, I Found the Sun Again.

Ringo Starr, 'Zoom In' Track Listing

1. "Here's to the Nights"

2. "Zoom In Zoom Out"

3. "Teach Me to Tango"

4. "Waiting for the Tide to Turn"

5. "Not Enough Love in the World"