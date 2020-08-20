Hear Steve Lukather’s New Song With Ringo Starr, ‘Run to Me’

Steve Lukather has released a new song called "Run to Me" that features Ringo Starr on drums. You can watch the video below.

Lukather co-wrote the song with Toto bandmates David Paich and Joseph Williams, who also plays keyboards and sings on the bridge. John Pierce (from Huey Lewis & the News) sits in on bass. "Run to Me" will be on Lukather's new solo album, which will arrive sometime early next year.

“I wanted to release this [song] now because it fits the moment - a time where we all need a happy song for an unhappy time," Lukather said in a press release. "When I got together with Joseph Williams and David Paich to collaborate on the songwriting, there was pure collective inspiration among the three of us to articulate this message of hope directed toward our daughters. Musically, the song is absolutely influenced by my growing up in the '60s, inspired by some of my favorite elements of the repertoire that defined that indelible era."

Lukather has been a member of Starr's All-Starr Band since 2012. It was "an honor to have his contribution captured on a song of mine, much less his gracious presence in the video," Lukather noted. "Over the course of the last decade, we’ve become dear friends traveling the world with one another, and much like Paich and Williams, I am certainly blessed to have these talented, amazing human beings in my life as both band mates and friends. As we all look toward the unknown of this crazy world we are living in, my hope is this tune brings a little peace, love and pleasant distraction to these uncertain times.”

Last year, Lukather discussed how Toto were taking some time off, citing the "burden to be away from your family 230 days a year"; likewise, health issues forced co-founder Paich to retire from the road in 2018 during the band's European tour.

"I don’t know what the future-future’s gonna be," he said at the time. "But I do know that’s gonna be the last show ... for the foreseeable future – and certainly the end of this configuration of Toto.” A spokesperson for the band confirmed that Toto are on hiatus and not calling it quits.