How Ringo Starr’s Collaboration With Linda Perry Blossomed

Linda Perry is known these days for her songwriting and production work with Adele, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Pink ... and Ringo Starr?

The unlikely couple began collaborating amid a string of EP releases from the former Beatles star, first on "Coming Undone" from 2021's Change the World. Something clicked.

"It was so beautiful. I love what the song says – and it does happen. It comes undone somedays," Starr told Perry on her Twitch show, The Art of ... With Linda Perry, noting that she also sang and played guitar and bass on the track. "All the effort you put in it was so great for me. It gives more meat to the track."

Next, they collaborated on "Everyone and Everything" from 2022's EP3. The former 4 Non Blondes star then approached Starr with a bigger idea: Creating an entire four-song project.

"Linda made me a great EP," Starr writes on his official website. "She produced it in her studio and then sent me the tracks and I added the drumming and my vocals."

Crooked Boy – his fifth EP in a row – is set to arrive on a limited-edition marble vinyl on April 20 for Record Store Day. The four-song project will be released digitally a week later, followed by black vinyl and compact disc editions on May 31.

Ringo Starr's New Single Drops Friday

The project's lead single, "February Sky," will be released this Friday. "'February Sky' is great," Starr added, describing the track as "very moody – but since Linda wrote these specifically for me, it of course has to have a positive peace and love element."

Crooked Boy is rounded out by "Gonna Need Someone," "Adeline" and the title track. Starr's next round of dates with his All-Starr Band is set for May and June, highlighted by multi-night commitments in Las Vegas and Mexico City.

Perry hurtled to initial fame in 1993 with 4 Non Blonde's "What's Up," which has more recently been covered by Dolly Parton. Starr has discussed doing a country project next.

