Jerry Cantrell Announces New Album, ‘I Want Blood’

Jerry Cantrell will release a new album this fall, titled I Want Blood.

"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherfucker," Cantrell said in a press release. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."

The album will arrive on Oct. 18, but ahead of that, its first single, "Vilified," is out now. You can listen to the song, as well as view a complete track listing, below.

"'Vilified'" travels a lot of places in just four and a half minutes," Cantrell explained. "It's got a ferocity and really aggressive vibe to it."

I Want Blood also features contributions from Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Mike Bordin of Faith No More and others.

Cantrell is scheduled to hit the road with Bush on July 26, touring North America for seven weeks. The trek will make stops in cities like Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Toronto and many more, concluding on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

Jerry Cantrell, 'I Want Blood' Track Listing:

1. "Vilified"

2. "Off the Rails"

3. "Afterglow"

4. "I Want Blood"

5. "Echoes of Laughter"

6. "Throw Me a Line"

7. "Let It Lie"

8. "Held Your Tongue"

9. "It Comes"