The Psychedelic Furs and LIving Colour announced that their 2026 summer tour dates, which were revealed earlier this week (on May 5), have been canceled due to illness.

In a social media post, the Psychedelic Furs shared, "Due to a serious medical issue in the band, the tour dates scheduled for spring and summer are being canceled. Please accept our deepest apologies for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at point of purchase." The short statement indicated that further details will be revealed at a later point.

The two groups were set to share the stage for more than 20 concerts starting July 31 in Park City, Utah.

The Psychedelic Furs toured North America last fall with Gary Numan and subsequently played headlining shows overseas. Their most recent concert was Nov. 22 in Valencia, Spain. They were set to play additional dates in May and June with We Are Scientists. Those shows have been canceled as well.

Living Colour also had a busy 2025, playing mostly festival dates, plus a few special engagements, including honoring George Clinton with a performance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame and an appearance on NPR's popular Tiny Desk Concert. Now celebrating 40 years as a group, they've already been touring here in 2026 and performed recently on Creed's annual Summer of '99 cruise.

READ MORE: Summer Preview: Rock's Biggest 2026 Tours

The Psychedelic Furs and Living Colour, 2026 Tour Dates

7/31/2026 Park City, UT - The Amphitheater at Canyons Village

8/02/2026 Arvada, CO - Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities – Amphitheatre

8/05/2026 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

8/06/2026 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

8/08/2026 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

8/09/2026 Northfield, OH - Northfield Park Racino

8/11/2026 Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

8/12/2026 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

8/14/2026 Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

8/15/2026 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/18/2026 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/19/2026 Huntington, NY - The Paramount – Huntington

8/21/2026 Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino

8/23/2026 Washington, DC - The Anthem

8/25/2026 Henrico, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

8/26/2026 Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

8/28/2026 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore – Charlotte

8/29/2026 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

8/31/2026 New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

9/02/2026 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

9/03/2026 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/05/2026 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/06/2026 Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater