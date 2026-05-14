Paul McCartney, a longtime peace-oriented individual, still has an opinion on President Donald Trump and the effects of his administration.

In a recent episode of the podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, the Beatle spoke about how his music sometimes has the power to unite people despite their different backgrounds and political beliefs.

"I mean particularly these days, too, you do something like 'Hey Jude' and you see this whole audience singing together," he said before turning his attention specifically to the president. "And in Trump's America — and the Republicans and Democrats all at each other's throats — when we do that song, they're not.

"They're all loving it and they're all, it's like, 'Wow, this is pretty amazing,' you know? That suddenly this room has forgotten all of that and it's not, you know, going to argue with each other. We're all just going to sing together."

A Theme in Paul McCartney's Writing

In another recent podcast interview — this time with The Rest Is History — McCartney doubled down on the idea of making music that inspires harmony and hope.

READ MORE: The 15 Best Paul McCartney Songs From the 21st Century

"I think it's a theme in my stuff, in my writing, that even though stuff is hard. you are going to have to carry on or let it defeat you," he said. "I think that's very much from the wartime years that all of us grew up in. We'd seen the film of Hitler's bombers, you know, clouding the sky. And you'd seen the Belson pictures of the prisoners coming out in their striped uniforms, which is why I can never believe people deny the Holocaust. I mean, that is so insane. I think that's why there was quite a rich period for us, our generation, that we could now do good stuff and say, hey, it may be bad, but we can work this out. We can work it out."