Ted Nugent Adds 10 More Dates to Ever-Expanding 2026 Tour

Ted Nugent has added another 10 dates to what can no longer be called anything else but a full-blown summer tour.

The Motor City Madman concluded what he said was his last full-scale tour in 2023. Although he promised to keep playing occasional shows and make new music, Nugent said he was tired of being away from his home and loved ones: "The logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.”

Read More: Why Isn't Ted Nugent in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Nugent played just 10 concerts in 2024 and 15 last year. But he's planning on being a lot busier this year. The guitar hero has already performed 11 times so far in 2026, and has 23 more dates scheduled, including the 10 he just announced on social media Thursday night.

You can see Nugent's full 2026 concert schedule below.

A New Ted Nugent Concert Movie Celebrates 50 Years of Live Performances

Nugent recently released a full-length concert movie named Stranglehold 50th Bash, which is currently for sale on his website. The movie captures an Aug. 31, 2025 show in Nugent's hometown of Detroit.

Ted Nugent 2026 Tour Schedule (new dates in bold):



May 22: Poplar, Bluff, Missouri - Black River Coliseum

May 29: San Angelo, TX - Blackbuck Amphitheater

May 30: Saint Jo, TX - Red River Station

June 12: Grand Junction, CO - Mesa County Fairgrounds

July 7: Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre

July 8: Lexington, MI - Lexington Village Theatre

July 10: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 11: Paw Paw, MI - Warner Vineyards

July 12: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

July 14: Des Plaines, IL - The Des Plaines Theatre

July 15: St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

July 16: Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center

July 17: Effingham, IL - Effingham Performance Center

July 18: Lampe, MO - Black Oak Amphitheater

July 21: St. Louis, MO - Whitetail Properties

July 23: Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

July 24: Northfield, OH - Northfield Park Racino

July 25: Farewell, MI - Liberty Mountain

Sept. 10: Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

Sept. 11: Farmington, PA - Timber Rock Amphiteathre

Sept. 12: Jackson, MI - John Bailey Private Event

Sept. 19: Lawrenceburg, IN. - Hollywood Casino

Sept. 20: Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino