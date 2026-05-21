Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Brigade kicked off the 2026 Claypool Gold tour Wednesday night in Reno, Nevada.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from all three bands below.

The tour features three groups fronted by bassist / singer Les Claypool. The Fearless Flying Frog Brigade led off the show with a five-song set heavy on songs from their 2002 album Purple Onion.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium, featuring guitarist and singer Sean Ono Lennon (who also performed alongside the Frog Brigade earlier in the evening) were next, with a six-song set that was half dedicated to their latest album, The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy. They closed their set with a cover of Pink Floyd's "Astronomy Domine."

Primus closed out the show with a 10-song set that included favorites such as "Those Damn Blue-Collar Tweakers" and "My Name is Mud," along with "The Ol' Grizz," a song from their newly released EP A Handful of Nuggs.

Read More: Revisiting Primus' Rush Tribute Tour

The Claypool Gold tour will next perform in Bend, Oregon on Friday, May 22. They'll continue traveling across the country throughout May and June, with the last show currently scheduled for July 4 in Napa, California.

You can get complete show and ticket information at Primusville.com.

Claypool Gold Tour, May 20, 2026 Reno Set Lists:

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade:

1. "Up on the Roof"

2. "Lust Stings"

3. "David Makalaster"

4. "Precipitation"

5. "D's Diner"

The Claypool Lennon Delirium:

1. "South of Reality"

2. "Blood and Rockets: Movement 1, Saga of Jack Parsons - Movement II Too the Moon'

3. "The Golden Egg of Empathy"

4. "Troll Bait"

5. "WAP (What a Predicament)"

6. "Astronomy Domine" (Pink Floyd cover)

Primus:

1. "Those Damn Blue-Collar Tweakers"

2. "Last Salmon Man"

3. "American Life"

4. "The Ol' Grizz"

5. "Hellbound 17 1/2 (Theme From)"

6. "Bob's Party Time Lounge"

7. "Shake Hands With Beef"

8. "Welcome to This World"

9. "My Name is Mud"

10. "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver"

All Three Bands:

1. "Southbound Pachyderm"

via Setlist.fm and Purple Pachyderm

Watch Primus Perform 'Those Damn Blue Collar Tweakers'

Watch Claypool Lennon Delirium Perform 'Golden Egg of Empathy'

Watch All Three Bands Perform 'Southbound Pachyderm'