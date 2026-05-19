Kansas Announces New 2026 Tour Dates

Kansas has announced fall 2026 headline tour dates that will begin in late September.

The 12 new concerts kick off Sept. 29 in York, PA and will run through Nov. 14 in Lansdowne, PA. An additional headlining date has also been added for June 24 in Albany, N.Y. Fan presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday (May 20) at 10 A.M. local time, using the code KANSASBAND.

General tickets will go on sale Friday (May 22). You can find more information at the band's official website.

Kansas Already Has Big Summer Tour Plans

The classic rockers have a full schedule on tap and will be playing more shows with 38 Special starting June 5, reuniting a fan favorite pairing that played a number of concerts together in 2025. They'll be joined for many of those dates by Brother Cane.

Starting in August, Kansas will team up with Deep Purple for more than 20 shows across the United States and Canada. Jefferson Starship will also perform at certain concerts.

READ MORE: Deep Purple and Kansas Announce 2026 Tour Dates

Where Else is Kansas Playing in 2026?

In addition to the Pennsylvania dates, Kansas will also make stops in Texas, New Mexico, Iowa, New Jersey, Connecticut and more. These dates join what has already been a busy year for the band, who played their first concerts of the year in early January.

They've largely kept the road pedal to the metal since then and will finish off May with three headlining shows prior to starting the run with 38 Special.

Cofounder and drummer Phil Ehart (who is not currently touring with the group) recently released his memoir, I Am Phil.

READ MORE: Why Kansas Leader Phil Ehart Finally Shared His Life Story

Kansas, 2026 Tour Dates

(new concerts are in bold)

Kansas and 38 Special

(includes some solo Kansas headline dates, see below)

June 5 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *

June 6 - Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater +

June 12 - Macon, GA @ Atrium Health Amphitheater *

June 13 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater +

June 19 - Park City, KS @ Heartland Credit Union Arena #

June 20 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl +

June 24 - Albany, NY @ Empire State Plaza Concert Series #

July 4 - O'Fallon, MO @ O'Fallon Heritage and Freedom Fest #

July 10 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theatre *

July 11 - Warren, OH @ Robins Theatre #

July 17 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater *

July 18 - Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts #

July 20 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theatre

July 24 - Caldwell, ID @ Canyon County Fair

July 26 - Great Falls, MT @ Montana Expo Park #

* Kansas closing

+ 38 Special closing

# Kansas solo

Aug. 4 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

Aug. 6 - Memphis, TN @ Memphis Botanical Gardens

Aug. 8 - Clearwater, FL @ The Daycare Sound

Aug. 9 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino

Aug. 12 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 13 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

Aug. 15- Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

Aug. 17 - Laval, QC @ Bell Place *

Aug. 18 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre *

Aug. 19 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

Aug. 21 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob

Aug. 22 - Salamanca, NY @ Seneca Allegany Casino

Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia

Aug. 27 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

Aug. 29 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

Aug. 31 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

Sept. 2 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *

Sept. 4 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley *

Sept. 5 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Sept. 6 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theatre

Sept. 8 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp *

Sept. 10 - Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood

Sept. 11 - Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

Sept. 12 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

* with Jefferson Starship

Fall Kansas headline dates

Sept. 29 - York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 30 - Bloomsburg, PA @ Bloomsburg Fair

Oct. 2 - Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live Bristol

Oct. 9 - El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 10 - Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Casino

Oct. 23 - Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino

Oct. 24 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

Oct. 30 - Marietta, OH @ People's Bank Theatre

Nov. 12 - Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

Nov. 13 @ Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

Nov. 14 - Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater