The Black Crowes kicked off their Southern Hospitality tour on Sunday in Austin, Texas, delivering a mix of finely tuned fervor and expansive musical exploration throughout their electrifying, guest-assisted set.

You can see the set list and watch video from the performance below.

Following a spirited set full of guitar heroics from Texas country-rockers Whiskey Myers, the Black Crowes came out swinging with “Profane Prophecy,” the punchy lead single off their latest album, A Pound of Feathers. They wasted no time working the Moody Center into a frenzy, following their high-watt opener with the swaggering The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion classic “Sting Me.”

black crowes in austin 2026 Bryan Rolli, UCR loading...

READ MORE: 5 Reasons the Black Crowes Belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“You know what you do at a rock 'n' roll show? You play rock 'n' roll songs!” frontman Chris Robinson snarled before a mean rendition of “Thick N' Thin,” the boogie-woogie-on-steroids rocker off the band's star-making 1990 debut, Shake Your Money Maker.

As exhilarating as the rockers were, the Crowes’ ballads and deep cuts yielded some of the evening’s best moments. Robinson sang with Southern Baptist zeal on “My Morning Song” (which he said “has a bit more meaning to us in these dark times”), while brother Rich delivered a mesmerizing slide guitar solo on the languid, folky Feathers cut “Pharmacy Chronicles.” The yearning, country-tinged Amorica lament "Wiser Time" built into a smoldering jam that showcased the dual-guitar prowess of Robinson and Nico Bereciartua.

Watch the Black Crowes Play 'Hard to Handle' in Austin - May 17, 2026

A pair of cameos led to the gravitas of the show. John Doe, lead singer and bassist of influential punk band X, joined the band for a spirited rendition of X’s own “The New World.” (Doe’s guitar didn’t work, but he was undaunted, ditching the instrument and gamely sharing a microphone with both Robinson brothers.) Local legend and former Bob Dylan guitarist Charlie Sexton joined the band for a loose-limbed encore performance of Traffic’s “Feelin’ Alright.”

The most remarkable thing about the Black Crowes’ performance was how ageless they sounded. In an era when the number of bonafide arena-filling rock stars is dwindling rapidly (and many still in business no longer sound like they did in their prime), the Robinsons and Co. bring the stage presence and rich catalog necessary to captivate an arena, while still making the room feel intimate.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame might have passed them over this year, but the Black Crowes' Southern Hospitality Tour kickoff was a rousing reminder that they're one of the genre’s greatest hopes.

Watch the Black Crowes Play 'Sting Me' in Austin - May 17, 2026

Watch the Black Crowes Play 'Wiser Time' in Austin - May 17, 2026

The Black Crowes - May 17, 2026, Austin Set List

1. "Profane Prophecy"

2. "Sting Me"

3. "Thick N' Thin"

4. "My Morning Song"

5. "Pharmacy "Chronicles"

6. "Wiser Time"

7. "Sometimes Salvation"

8. "Hard to Handle"

9. "Cursed Diamond"

10. Extended guitar jam

11. "Thorn in My Pride"

12. "Twice as Hard"

13. "The New World" (X cover with John Doe)

14. "She Talks to Angels"

15. "Jealous Again"

16. "Feelin' Alright" (Traffic cover with Charlie Sexton)

See how we've ranked every Black Crowes album below: