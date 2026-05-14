The Rolling Stones have released a brand new music video for their recently released single, "In the Stars."

It's a track from their upcoming album, Foreign Tongues, which is set for release on July 10.

You can watch the video below, which stars actress Odessa A'zion as well as what appears to be computer-generated younger versions of the Stones.

"Are you kidding me? It's my dream," A'zion said of working with the Stones via a press release. "The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was Tattoo You. I'm obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure."

According to the same press release, the video was directed by Francois Rousselet and created by Deep Voodoo using "groundbreaking deepfake technology."

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards' Opinion on AI in Music

The Stones' have offered up their opinions on AI technology in music over the last few years, as the practice has become more common.

"If you really want to listen to a record properly...I mean digital is toy town," Keith Richards said in 2023 on an episode of Sidetracked with Annie [Mac] and Nick [Grimshaw] (via NME). "Synthesizers, now you have AI, which is even more superficial...But AI is like anything else. It can either be a tool, or it can be a toy. And most times, all of these things become toys. But it's like how you use it."

READ MORE: Top 5 Rolling Stones Concert-Opening Songs

The previous year, Mick Jagger was asked about whether the Rolling Stones would ever consider launching digital versions of themselves, similar to what ABBA did with their virtual avatar concert residency.

"That would be stupid to me to give you a one-line answer, because I haven't really honestly thought about it," he said to Matt Wilkinson of Apple Music Hits then (via MusicRadar). "We're already in an AI world of doing this stuff, and you can do a lot of musical stuff with not very complicated computerization, as well."