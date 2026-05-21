Ozzy Osbourne might have died last year, but the Prince of Darkness' "digital DNA" will endure thanks to a partnership between the Osbourne family and the digital entertainment company Hyperreal.

Sharon and Jack Osbourne detailed the planned partnership — which will create an interactive digital avatar of Ozzy — on Wednesday during day two of Licensing Expo 2026, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Albums Ranked

What Did Jack Osbourne Say About Digital Ozzy Osbourne Plans?

"It's kind of scary how it's really very accurate," Jack explained (via License Global). "He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers. Technology has come such a long way to where it's almost drag and drop. You could shoot a template for a commercial ... literally prompt what you want Digital Ozzy to do in that commercial and you just drop it in. It's that simple now."

Sharon added: "You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice – and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said. We're going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back."

What Is Hyperreal?

The Osbourne family is in confident hands with their Hyperreal collaboration. The company describes itself as "the future of immersive avatar entertainment" on its website.

Hyperreal previously "pioneered the first ethical neural network-generated content in music videos to de-age Paul McCartney" and debuted an interactive hologram of late comic book legend Stan Lee at the 2025 Los Angeles Comic Con.

READ MORE: What Will Happen to Classic Rock Once All the Icons Are Done?

The Guiding Question for Ozzy's Digital Avatar

Jack Osbourne emphasized that he wanted Ozzy's digital avatar to be true to the real-life Prince of Darkness. "I don't want to pretend that Ozzy Osbourne was this refined poet ... We know who he was," he said. "Everything the family does with Ozzy's name and likeness has to reflect who he really was. It's crucial to ask, 'What would Ozzy do?'"

Sharon also compared Ozzy to another rock legend who has been memorialized for decades. "Elvis died 50 years ago, and everybody knows Elvis," the Osbourne matriarch said. "I just want that for Ozzy."