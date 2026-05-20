Yes has released the second single from their upcoming album, Aurora.

"Turnaround Situation" follows "Aurora," which came out in April.

You can hear the new song below.

Listen to Yes' 'Turnaround Situation'

"'Turnaround Situation' came from realizing that every time I ignored my conscience, life seemed to fall apart in one way or another," singer Jon Davison said in a press release announcing the song. "I've taken the wrong road before. Most people have. There's always a temporary thrill in it, but eventually it catches up with you.

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"Writing this song was part confession, part redemption. Ultimately, the song is meant to capture that feeling of finally being at peace with yourself, when, by choosing the high road, you stop fighting what you know deep down is right.

"The strange thing is, the right road is usually the harder one," he concluded. "It demands more from you. But in the end, it gives something back too: clarity, self-respect, and a kind of inner freedom. I think that’s what everyone's really chasing underneath it all."

When Will Yes' New Album Come Out?

Aurora, which will be released on June 12, will be the 24th album by prog legends Yes. The album follows the release of The Quest in 2021 and Mirror to the Sky in 2023.

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"Making this record was joyful, a chance to play, explore and give everything to the music," noted guitarist Steve Howe. "It's always been about collaboration; somebody can write a song, but until everybody puts their contribution in, it isn't really a Yes song.

"We're not trying to echo the past; we're carrying the spirit of Yes forward and turning it into something new."

Watch the Video for Yes' 'Aurora'

In addition to Howe and Davison, Yes' current lineup features keyboardist Geoff Downes, bassist Billy Sherwood and drummer Jay Schellen.

You can see the track listing for Aurora below.

Yes, 'Aurora' Track Listing

Aurora

Turnaround Situation

Love Lies Dreaming

Countermovement

Ariadne

All Hands on Deck

Outside the Box

Emotional Intelligence

Jambustin’ (Bonus Track)

Watching the River Roll (Bonus Track)