Guitarist John 5 still has not spoken to his previous employer, Rob Zombie, since leaving the shock rocker’s band to join Motley Crue.

For 17 years, John 5 was a mainstay alongside Zombie, contributing to five studio albums and performing at hundreds of shows. Despite enjoying his friendship and working dynamic with Zombie, John 5 jumped at the chance to replace Mick Mars in Motley Crue when the opportunity came up in 2022.

“Life is short and I want to experience as much as possible,” John 5 explained during a recent appearance on the Thinking About Guitar podcast. “I want to see things. I want to experience things. I'm still so hungry to do things.”

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“I was never a band member with anything,” the guitarist continued. “I've never been a band member with [Marilyn] Manson or Rob or Motley Crue or anything. So me and Rob had such a special bond and we work so well together. We write so well together. Those shows... We had so much fun. We never had a negative word between us. I mean, he's just, he's the greatest. But I just wanted to experience this. I wanted to experience it. And I know that might be selfish, but I just wanted to – I didn't want to have this pass by.”

John 5 Hasn't Talked to Rob Zombie Since Joining Motley Crue

Back when John 5 initially informed Zombie he was leaving to join Motley Crue, the singer was disappointed yet supportive. “He wasn’t psyched, but he understood,” John 5 noted in 2022, adding there was “no bad blood” between the two rockers. At the time, John 5 admitted he was hesitant to reach out to Zombie after leaving, fearful that he wouldn’t receive a response. Now, it appears, that is indeed the reality.

“I haven't spoken to Rob, unfortunately,” John 5 confirmed during the Thinking About Guitar interview. “Of course, I miss him. And 17 years [together] and I love him. And I wish nothing but the best for him. But I have no ill will towards Rob Zombie whatsoever.”

Motley Crue will embark on their nationwide Return of the Carnival of Sins tour this summer. Meanwhile, Zombie will be on a co-headlining trek with Manson starting in August.