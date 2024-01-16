A large portion of our list of the Top 50 Motley Crue songs comes from the group’s first three albums – Too Fast for Love, Shout at the Devil and Theatre of Pain, each of which spawned multiple hits and set the bar for commercial U.S. metal.

But many feel the band's next pair of chart-topping albums, Girls, Girls Girls (which hit No. 2) and Dr. Feelgood (No. 1), were even better. Still, their contributions to our list aren't quite as bountiful, as they marked a countdown toward the Crue's break with singer Vince Neil after 1991’s Decade of Decadence collection.

When Motley Crue returned in 1994 with new singer John Corabi, a self-titled album, and a surprising new sound, their fan base was divided, and it’s still difficult to come to grips with the lasting legacy of this career detour, dismissed by some but championed by many others.

Within three years, the original foursome of Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee had made their peace and reemerged with Generation Swine, later followed by New Tattoo (with Randy Castillo on drums) in 2000 and a comeback with 2008’s Saints of Los Angeles – all of them also represented in our list, along with a smattering of singles.

So, even if you don’t agree with all of our list of the Top 50 Motley Crue Songs, we hope you’ll see we left no stone unturned in our search for the best that the band has offered during its long career.