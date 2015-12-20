Motley Crue Albums Ranked Worst to Best

The members of Motley Crue have had more than their share of highs and lows over the years, and that goes for the band's discography too. In the following installment of Worst to Best, we're taking a hard look at their nine studio albums and offering our definitive ranking of the catalog.

For the truly hardcore fans, there's really no such thing as a bad Crue album — but as with any other artist, there are records you reach for more than others, and while it definitely wasn't easy, we look back at everything from Too Fast for Love to Saints of Los Angeles to see which albums hold up best all these years later.

That's an impressive run of releases that includes some of the biggest rock hits of the '80s, including the Top 10 LPs Theatre of Pain, Girls, Girls, Girls and Dr. Feelgood. How do you rank those records against each other, let alone against early favorites like Shout at the Devil — and how do you fit in the self-titled effort they released in 1994 after splitting with singer Vince Neil? It's a dirty job, but someone had to do it.

So, how does our list hold up against yours? Whether or not we're all in complete agreement, the end result still makes for a pretty good playlist. Besides, what better way to spend your time in the wake of the band's Final Tour? Crank the volume while we rank Motley Crue's albums from worst to best.

Motley Crue Albums Ranked We look back at everything from Too Fast for Love to Saints of Los Angeles to see which albums hold up best all these years later.

You Think You Know Motley Crue?