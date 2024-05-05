Watch Vince Neil Face-Plant During Motley Crue Concert

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil took a serious looking fall during the band's performance in Atlantic City on Friday night (May 3).

The group was only a few songs into its tour-launching show when they began rocking through their 1987 tune "Wild Side.” As Motley Crue tore through the song’s famous opening riffs, Neil began skipping from one side of the stage to the other. The frontman then tripped, sending him sprawling face first onto the stage.

Impressively, Neil didn’t let the wipe out keep him down for long. The singer was back on his feet and ready to rock again when “Wild Side”’s vocals kicked in. See fan-shot video of the accident below.

This isn’t the first time Neil has suffered a painful concert mishap. In 2021, the rocker was performing with his solo band when he fell off the front of the stage. The concert was cut short and Neil was taken to the hospital where he was reportedly diagnosed with broken ribs.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Also Takes a Fall

Coincidentally, Neil wasn’t the only rock star to take a tumble this weekend. During Pearl Jam’s tour-opening set in Vancouver on Saturday night (May 4), Mike McCready fell off the front of the stage as the grunge group rocked through the song “Porch.”

Though the fall looked bad, the guitarist seemed no worse for wear. McCready climbed back onstage and finished the show without further incident.

