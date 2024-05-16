‘Wild Horses’ Makes Rolling Stones 2024 Tour Debut in Seattle

The Rolling Stones performed "Wild Horses" at Lumen Field in Seattle on Wednesday night, the fifth show of their Hackney Diamonds tour.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below. It was the first time the band played the Sticky Fingers ballad on their 2024 tour. The song was chosen by fans via a vote prior to the show, over other Stones classics including "She's a Rainbow."

The Stones' Set List Shakeups

The Stones have been consistently shifting their set lists since the beginning of their tour. At the 2024 Jazz Fest in New Orleans, they performed "Time Is on My Side" for the first time since 1988, doing so with the woman who recorded the song first in June of 1964, Irma Thomas.

"We heard this song on the radio, and we recorded it, and it became our first kind of hit in America," Mick Jagger said. "And the lady that did the song first, she's the soul queen of New Orleans!"

At their show in Las Vegas, the Stones performed a cover of Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone," which they've been dropping into set lists every so often since 1995.

"We didn't write this song. This was specially written for us by a Nobel Prize laureate," Jagger joked.

The next show of the tour will take place May 23 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, just outside New York City.

Watch the Rolling Stones Perform 'Wild Horses' in Seattle

The Rolling Stones, 5/15/24, Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

1. "Start Me Up"

2. "Get Off of My Cloud"

3. "Let's Spend the Night Together"

4. "Angry"

5. "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)"

6. "Wild Horses"

7. "Whole Wide World"

8. "Tumbling Dice"

9. "You Can't Always Get What You Want"

10. "You Got the Silver"

11. "Little T&A"

12. "Sympathy for the Devil"

13. "Honky Tonk Women"

14. "Miss You"

15. "Gimme Shelter"

16. "Paint it Black"

17. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

18. "Sweet Sounds of Heaven"

19. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"