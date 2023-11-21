Rolling Stones Announce 2024 North American Tour

The Rolling Stones will tour North America next year. Opening night is April 28 in Houston.

This is the first time the band will be performing stateside in over two years. They resumed touring in September 2021 after the death of Charlie Watts in August. Those were their first-ever dates without the band's co-founding drummer.

You can view a complete list of dates below.

Steve Jordan, a longtime member of Keith Richards' X-Pensive Winos band, served as his replacement. Prior to that, some fans had speculated about whether the Rolling Stones would continue performing at all.

READ MORE: 15 Musicians Who Almost Joined the Rolling Stones

"Some people said, 'Oh, well, Charlie, died. He should have not done the tour and stopped,'" Mick Jagger told Apple Music 1 after the 2021 U.S. No Filter tour launched, "and then other people would think, 'Well...,' But the thing about the Rolling Stones, I think, throughout their career has been their resilience in the face of adversity. And we've had ups and downs — mostly ups, to be honest. We've had adversity, and this was probably one of the most difficult ones."

Richards echoed that sentiment in 2022, as the Stones celebrated their 60th anniversary as a band with concerts in Europe and the U.K. "Sixty years is a hell of a long time. How do you do that?” he told American Songwriter. "I think the most important thing is that the people in the band want to stay together. That helps! We had our ups and downs, of course. But in the end, we always noticed that we are more creative together."

New Music From the Stones

The Rolling Stones recently released a new studio album, titled Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new material since 2005. Two songs feature Watts, while Jordan is featured elsewhere. "It'll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve's in the band," Richards told CBS Sunday Morning. "It's sort of metamorphosing into something else."

The Rolling Stones, North American Tour Dates, 2024

April 28 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

May 2 - New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest

May 7 - Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 11 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

May 15 - Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

May 23 - East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

May 30 - Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

June 3 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

June 7 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 27 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 5 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ SOFI Stadium

July 17 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s ® Stadium

Rolling Stones Live Albums Ranked Many of the band's concert records sound like quick cash-grabs or stop-gaps between studio LPs, but there are gems to uncover. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

You Think You Know the Rolling Stones?