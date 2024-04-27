It's been a long time since rock and roll was a young person's game. If you need proof check out this list of famous musicians who were on tour way back in 1984, and are still out there doing their thing 40 years later in 2024. In most cases we've also got live video footage from the 1984 shows.

Ready to feel inspired and also very very old? With tour statistics from SetList.fm, here's 30 Rockers Who Toured in 1984 and Are Touring again in 2024.

AC/DC

Although they spent most of 1984 off the road, AC/DC joined the Monsters of Rock festival for 10 late summer dates in support of the previous year's Flick of the Switch album. The tour was the first to feature Simon Wright on drums. 40 years later, the band will return to Europe for their first tour in eight years. Angus Young, Brian Johnson and Stevie Young will be joined by a brand-new rhythm section featuring Chris Chaney on bass and Matt Laug on drums.

Watch AC/DC Perform in 1984

Aerosmith

Five years after Joe Perry's departure from the band, Aerosmith's original lineup reunited for 1984's Back in the Saddle tour. Although the group had floundered without Perry and fellow guitarist Brad Whitford (who left in 1981), their comeback tour was a rousing success and the first step in their remarkable Permanent Vacation / Pump rebirth. Nearly four decades later the band launched their Peace Out farewell tour in September 2023 but were forced off the road when Steven Tyler injured his vocal chords after just three shows. With their singer now recovered, the group aims to hit the road again this fall.

Watch Aerosmith Perform 'Lightning Strikes' in 1984

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys were embroiled in major interpersonal turmoil in the mid-'80s, with Brian Wilson largely living in exile to focus on his health and addiction issues, and his brother Dennis drowning after his own long substance abuse battle. But somehow the band still managed to perform over 130 shows in 1984. 40 years later the group's touring lineup, led by Love and Bruce Johnston, has another busy tour scheduled planned for 2024.

Watch the Beach Boys Perform 'Surfin' U.S.A.' in 1984

Blue Oyster Cult

While touring throughout 1984, Blue Oyster Cult were dealing with internal and external changes. Longtime drummer Albert Bouchard was fired before the recording of 1983's The Revolution by Night, which found the band trying to keep up with MTV and the increasingly pop-friendly sound of rock music. The band kicked off 2024 by releasing their first new album in four years, Ghost Stories, and longtime members Buck Dharma and Eric Bloom will lead the band out on the road for the 57th consecutive year in 2024.

Hear Blue Oyster Cult Perform Live in 1984

Cheap Trick

While supporting their 1983 album Next Position Please, Cheap Trick spent much of 1984 on the road, sharing bills with a diverse group of bands including Ratt, .38 Special and Til' Tuesday. They'll spend most of 2024 supporting a reunited Heart on the Royal Flush tour.

Watch Cheap Trick Perform 'She's Tight' in 1984

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton had a relatively quiet touring year in 1984, finishing up the 11 dates of his tour in support of 1983's Money and Cigarettes in February, then embarking on a tour of Australia in November. He spent part of 1984 recording Behind the Sun with help from Phil Collins. The following year the album and its hit single "Forever Man" would help revive Clapton's commercial fortunes. Clapton has about two dozen shows planned for 2024, with a UK tour kicking off May 9. So far three American dates have been announced for November, in San Diego, Palm Desert and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Watch Eric Clapton Perform 'Layla' in 1984

Elvis Costello

During his early 1984 U.S. tour, Elvis Costello treated fans to a preview of upcoming album Goodbye Cruel World by performing the song "The Only Flame in Town." The studio version of the song featured harmony vocals by Hall and Oates star Daryl Hall. 40 years later, Hall and Costello are teaming up for a tour that kicks off June 2 in Troutdale, Oregon.

Watch Elvis Costello Perform Live in 1984

Deep Purple

Freshly reunited with the classic "Mark II" lineup of Jon Lord, Ian Paice, Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan and Roger Glover, Deep Purple released the hit album Perfect Strangers in late 1984 and then launched a massive and highly successful tour with a 15-date tour of Australia and New Zealand. The tour continued to the United States, Europe and Japan in 1985. Paice, Glover and Gillan remain in the current lineup, which will release a new album named =1 in July and launch a North American tour with Yes in August.

Watch Deep Purple Perform 'Highway Star' in 1984

Def Leppard

After establishing themselves as superstars with 1983's Pyromania, Def Leppard launched a massive 188-date world tour that concluded with seven 1984 dates in Japan, Australia and Thailand. In July 2024 they'll launch a stadium tour alongside Journey, with support on select dates from Heart, Cheap Trick and the Steve Miller Band.

Watch Def Leppard Perform on the 'Pyromania' Tour

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan spent the summer of 1984 touring Europe alongside Santana, with a band that featured ex-Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor (who had also played on 1983's Infidels) and Faces keyboardist Ian McLagan. Later that year, the live album Real Live documented the tour. He's already played 24 dates so far this year, and will join Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour this summer along with John Mellencamp, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss and others.

Watch Bob Dylan Perform 'Highway 61 Revisited' in 1984

Sammy Hagar

1984's VOA and more specifically, the single "I Can't Drive 55' made Sammy Hagar a household name. He wisely capitalized with an 89-date headline tour that kicked off Sept. 1 in Portland. Soon after the tour's completion he joined Van Halen, a decade-long era he will be celebrating with help from Michael Anthony and Joe Satriani this summer on the Best of All Worlds tour.

Hear Sammy Hagar Perform 'I Can't Drive 55' in 1984

Heart

Heart entered the '80s in turmoil and commercial decline, losing longtime members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier after the release of 1982's Private Audition, which was the group's first album not to achieve gold sales status. Neither did 1983's Passionworks, but the band launched a 75-date tour that stretched into June of 1984. The following year they teamed up with outside songwriters and switched to a keyboard-dominated sound for their five-times platinum self-titled comeback album. In late 2023 Ann and Nancy Wilson formed a new version of the band, who will spend the summer of 2024 on the Royal Flush tour with support from Cheap Trick.

Hear Heart Perform Live in 1984

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Neither 1983's Album nor 1984's Glorious Results of a Misspent Youth reached the same sales heights as Joan Jett's 1981 smash I Love Rock 'n Roll. But she remained a popular concert draw, performing 70 shows on a tour that was split almost equally between 1984 and 1985. In 2024 she will join Alanis Morissette and country singer Morgan Wade on the Triple Moon Tour, which kicks off June 9 in Phoenix.

Watch Joan Jett Perform Live in 1984

Billy Joel

After 1982's darkly themed Nylon Curtain proved to be a (very, very) relative commercial letdown for Billy Joel, he rebounded spectacularly with 1983's An Innocent Man, a tribute to the '50s and '60s music of his youth. He performed 68 concerts on the tour in support of the seven-million platinum selling album in 1984, concluding with seven shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden. In addition to concluding his record-breaking MSG residency, 2024 will find Joel sharing the bill at stadium shows across the country with fellow legends Stevie Nicks, Sting and Rod Stewart.

Watch Billy Joel Perform 'Piano Man' in 1984

Judas Priest

Barely two weeks into 1984, Judas Priest followed up 1982's masterful Screaming for Vengeance with the almost-as-awesome Defenders of the Faith. They spent the next nine months on the Meal Conqueror tour, showcasing future classics such as "Freewheel Burning," "Love Bites" and "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll." 40 years later, the heavy metal legends are back with a new album named Invincible Shield and another headlining tour.

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Love Bites' in 1984

Kansas

Although 1983 ended with the exit of founding members Kerry Livgren and Dave Hope, and newly recruited singer and keyboardist John Elefante followed them out the door early the next year, Kansas managed to play a handful of shows in support of 1983's Drastic Measures in 1984 before radically re-casting their lineup for 1986's Power. Guitarist Rich Williams is the only member of the band's classic '70s lineups to remain in the touring version of the band in 2024, although drummer Phil Ehart, who is recovering from a recent heart attack, is still an official member of the group. The band has extended last year's 50th anniversary tour well into 2024, with dates that are currently set to conclude Dec. 11 in Pittsburgh.

Hear Kansas Perform Live in 1984

Metallica

A year and two days after essentially rewriting the rules of metal with their 1983 debut Kill 'Em All, Metallica displayed a stunning level of creative growth with 1984's sophomore effort Ride the Lightning. Still striving to make a name for themselves, the group performed about two dozen shows both before and after the album's June release date. 40 years later and firmly established as the kings of the genre, Metallica will launch the second year of their ambitious "two nights in every city" 72 Seasons tour on May 24th in Munich, Germany.

Watch Metallica Perform 'Phantom Lord' in 1984

Night Ranger

1984 marked the release of "Sister Christian," Night Ranger's career-defining smash from the previous year's Midnight Madness album. The band performed 110 shows in support of the album that summer, and will spend much of 2024 on the road in an extended celebration of their 40th year as a band.

Watch Night Ranger Perform 'Sister Christian' on the Midnight Madness Tour

Robert Plant

Four years and two solo albums after the breakup of Led Zeppelin, in 1984 Robert Plant played the last 19 shows in support of 1983's The Principle of Moments without performing a single song from his former band. It was a streak he wouldn't break until 1987's Non Stop Go tour. 44 years into one of the most restless and rewarding solo careers in the genre's history, Plant will spend the summer of 2024 touring together with Alison Krauss, including a number of dates on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival.

Hear Robert Plant Perform Live in 1984

Pretenders

After losing two of her founding bandmates to drug addiction, Chrissie Hynde led a reconfigured Pretenders to new heights with 1984's Learning to Crawl. Empowered by new hit singles such as "Back on the Chain Gang," "2000 Miles" and "Middle of the Road," the band played 129 shows in 1984. They'll spend much of 2024 touring in support of their latest album Relentless, both headlining as as the support act for the Foo Fighters.

Watch Pretenders Perform 'Thumbelina' in 1984

Queen

Reportedly angered by the negative reaction to their 1984 video "I Want to Break Free," Queen decided not to tour America in support of their new album The Works. But they played nearly 50 shows in England, Europe, Australia and Japan in support of the album. Sadly, it would be singer Freddie Mercury's second-to-last tour with the group. So far the band's 2024 tour schedule is rather light, listing only a five-date tour of Japan with singer Adam Lambert, who has fronted the group since 2011.

Watch Queen Perform 'I Want to Break Free' in 1984

Red Hot Chili Peppers

By their own admission, the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1984 debut album didn't do a great job of demonstrating the band's abilities, but even with the temporary absence of founding guitarist Hillel Slovak, they proved themselves to be a dynamic live attraction, performing 73 dates across the country that year. Four decades later and firmly established as one of the biggest concert draws in the world, the band will kick off a summer 2024 tour on May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Perform Live in 1984

REO Speedwagon

REO Speedwagon released the double-platinum Wheels Are Turnin' in November 1984. The gigantic success of the "Can't Fight This Feeling" single propelled that band onto a 143-date tour, with the first two dozen dates taking place in the winter of 1984. The band will team up with Train for a summer 2024 tour that kicks off July 8 in Somerset, Wisconsin. The groups promoted the tour by performing a mash-up of their respective hits "Keep On Loving You" and "Drops of Jupiter" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this February.

Hear REO Speedwagon Perform Live in 1984

Sananta

In addition to the above-mentioned summer European tour with Bob Dylan, Santana mounted a brief autumn run of U.S. dates in 1984. He'll spend most of May performing at his long-running Las Vegas residency. On June 14, he'll kick off a summer 2024 trek with the Counting Crows.

Watch Santana Perform 'Touchdown Raiders' in 1984

Scorpions

The Scorpions' popularity got a big boost early in 1984 with the release of "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and their first multi-platinum album, Love at First Sting. They played 160 concerts all over the world in support of the album that year. In 2024 they are celebrating its 40th birthday with the Love at First Sting Las Vegas residency.

Watch Scorpions Perform 'Rock You Like a Hurricane' in 1984

Bruce Springsteen

1984 was a watershed moment for Bruce Springsteen, as his Born in the U.S.A. album became one of the year's biggest hits, going on to eventually sell over 30 million copies. He celebrated with a 156-show tour that spread from June 1984 to October 1985. Nearly half of his 1986 five-album Live 1975-85 box set was recorded on this tour. After having to postpone his current tour with the E Street Band due to peptic ulcer disease, Springsteen is back on the road with dates scheduled through November 2024.

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Born to Run' in 1984

Stray Cats

Although 1983's "(She's) Sexy + 17" was a Top 10 hit, frontman Brian Setzer had grown bored with the Stray Cats, and after performing 45 shows in 1984, the group broke up and began would be be a decades-long cycle of reunions and hiatuses. They'll be back on the road in 2024 for the first time in five years, starting July 27 in Woodinville, Washington and concluding Aug. 17 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Hear Stray Cats Perform Live in 1984

George Thorogood

Although it miraculously somehow never cracked the singles charts, George Thorogood was still riding high off 1982's "Bad to the Bone" in 1984. He spent part of the summer recording 1985's Maverick - home to the classic "I Drink Alone" - but found time to perform a handful of shows with his longtime backing band the Delaware Destroyers. He'll spend the summer of 2024 touring with John Fogerty on the Celebration tour.

Watch George Thorogood Perform 'Who Do You Love' in 1984

Yes

A newly reunited and reconfigured Yes entered 1984 on a big winning streak, as their pop-friendly late-1983 album 90125 became the band's biggest-selling album thanks to the hit single "Owner of a Lonely Heart." They capitalized on this success with a 138-date tour which was documented in the 1985 concert film 9012Live.

Currently led by guitarist and '70s-era veteran Steve Howe, Yes willl join Deep Purple for a summer 2024 North American tour that kicks off Aug. 14 in Hollywood, Florida.

Watch Yes Perform Live in 1984



ZZ Top

A year after becoming full-fledged superstars and unlikely MTV darlings with the previous year's Eliminator, ZZ Top spent the last two months of 1984 completing a 151-date world tour in support of the 11-million copy-selling album. They'll spend much of 2024 headlining their own Elevation tour or sharing the stage with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the perfectly-named Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour.

Watch ZZ Top Perform on the Eliminator Tour