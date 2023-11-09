Alanis Morissette Announces Summer 2024 Tour With Joan Jett
Alanis Morissette will hit the road next summer for a sprawling U.S. tour with support from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
The two-month trek, dubbed the Triple Moon Tour, launches on June 9 in Phoenix and concludes on Aug. 10 in Inglewood, California, hitting dozens of arenas and amphitheaters along the way. Country singer Morgan Wade will open the dates.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 17. You can see the full list of dates below.
Morissette has been revisiting her star-making album Jagged Little Pill on a belated 25th-anniversary tour, which was delayed due to COVID. Jett, meanwhile, released the six-song Mindsets EP in June and wrapped up a two-month tour with Bryan Adams in August.
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, Morgan Wade, Triple Moon Tour 2024
June 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 12 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 16 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 19 - Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 20 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Ithink Financial Amphitheatre
June 22 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
June 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 29 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 2 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 3 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 5 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 6 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 9 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 10 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 23 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 31 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre
Aug. 3 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
Aug. 4 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Aug. 7 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Aug. 10 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
