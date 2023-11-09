Alanis Morissette Announces Summer 2024 Tour With Joan Jett

Alanis Morissette will hit the road next summer for a sprawling U.S. tour with support from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The two-month trek, dubbed the Triple Moon Tour, launches on June 9 in Phoenix and concludes on Aug. 10 in Inglewood, California, hitting dozens of arenas and amphitheaters along the way. Country singer Morgan Wade will open the dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 17. You can see the full list of dates below.

Morissette has been revisiting her star-making album Jagged Little Pill on a belated 25th-anniversary tour, which was delayed due to COVID. Jett, meanwhile, released the six-song Mindsets EP in June and wrapped up a two-month tour with Bryan Adams in August.

Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, Morgan Wade, Triple Moon Tour 2024

June 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 12 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

June 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 16 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 19 - Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Ithink Financial Amphitheatre

June 22 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

June 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 27 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 29 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 2 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 3 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 5 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 6 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 9 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 10 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 13 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 17 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 23 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 31 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Aug. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Aug. 7 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Aug. 10 - Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum