‘Fall Guy’ Film Will Be Powered by Classic Rock Favorites

Ryan Gosling's upcoming Fall Guy film is apparently going to feature a jukebox of classic rock songs. Preview material has already included AC/DC, Journey, Bon Jovi, Phil Collins and now Kiss.

In the movie, Gosling revives stuntman Colt Seavers from '80s-era TV show opposite fellow Oscar nominee Emily Blunt, who plays his ex Jody Moreno. Yungblud released his cover of "I Was Made For Lovin' You" today ahead of the May 3 release of the film and soundtrack.

Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name" was featured in the initial trailer, followed by Journey's "Any Way You Want It" in the second preview clip. Also reportedly to be featured: AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" and "I Believe In a Thing Called Love" by the Darkness. At one point, Moreno also sings Collins' "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" during a night of karaoke.

Ryan Gosling Did Journey Karaoke, Too

Complete details about The Fall Guy soundtrack have not yet been confirmed. The score was handled by Dominic Lewis, the British composer whose previous work includes Clash of the Titans, Bullet Train and Kingsman: The Secret Service.

The film's advance marketing found Gosling singing Journey's Top 25 1980 hit with his movie stunt doubles. He was also a featured vocalist in the earlier La La Land. Still, Gosling confirmed that he won't sing the show's theme song, originally voiced by star Lee Majors back in 1984.

Instead, Gosling said a famous country star will take over. (Early rumors centered on Blake Shelton). "I'm looking forward to people hearing it," he told People.

