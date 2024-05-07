Graham Nash Announces 2024 Tour
Graham Nash has announced tour dates for 2024. The veteran singer-songwriter will play more than three dozen shows starting this summer. Judy Collins will perform at several of the concerts.
The North American tour will start on Aug. 3 in Boulder and wrap up on Oct. 26 in Vienna, Virginia.
Nash released his first album in seven years, his seventh solo LP, in 2023. Now included songs that addressed his occasionally fractious relationship with his late Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate David Crosby.
READ MORE: Graham Nash, 'Now': Album Review
The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee - for both CSN and the Hollies - recently completed a tour in Australia. He last played North America in the fall on the Sixty Years of Songs and Stories tour.
Where Is Graham Nash Playing in 2024?
The new run of dates begins at the start of August before making its way across the continent with stops in Minneapolis, New York City, Boston and St. Louis. You can see the complete list of dates below.
You can find more information on the tour on Nash's website.
Graham Nash 2024 Tour
August 3—Boulder, CO—Chautauqua
August 4—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s
August 6—Denver, CO—Botanic Gardens
August 7—Boulder, CO—Chautauqua
August 9—Omaha, NE—Holland Center
August 10—Salina, KS—The Stiefel Theatre
August 13—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place
August 14—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater
August 16—Minneapolis, MN—Pantages Theatre
August 17—Bayfield, WI—Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
August 18—Fish Creek, WI—Door Community Auditorium
August 20—Kalamazoo, MI—Kalamazoo State Theatre
August 21—Royal Oak, MI—Royal Oak Music Hall
August 23—Kent, OH—The Kent Stage
August 24—Hammondsport, NY—Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion
August 26—Ocean City, NJ—Ocean City Music Pier
August 27—Harrisburg, PA—Whitaker Center
August 29—Charlton, MA—The Pavilion at Tree House Brewing
August 30—Rockport, MA—Shalin Liu Performance Center
September 28—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium*
September 29—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium*
October 1—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall*
October 3—Boston, MA—Shubert Theatre*
October 4—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music
October 6—Albany, NY—The Egg Hart Theatre
October 8—Quebec City, QC—Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)
October 9—Ottawa, ON—National Arts Centre
October 10—Burlington, VT—The Flynn
October 12—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre*
October 15—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium
October 16—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium
October 17—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant
October 19—Morgantown, WV—Metropolitan Theatre
October 20—Athens, OH—Ohio Univ. Templeton-Blackburn
Alumni Memorial Auditorium
October 22—Hopewell, VA—The Beacon Theatre
October 23—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap
October 25—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap
October 26—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap
*with special guest Judy Collins
Top 100 Live Albums
Gallery Credit: UCR Staff