Graham Nash Announces 2024 Tour

Graham Nash has announced tour dates for 2024. The veteran singer-songwriter will play more than three dozen shows starting this summer. Judy Collins will perform at several of the concerts.

The North American tour will start on Aug. 3 in Boulder and wrap up on Oct. 26 in Vienna, Virginia.

Nash released his first album in seven years, his seventh solo LP, in 2023. Now included songs that addressed his occasionally fractious relationship with his late Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate David Crosby.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee - for both CSN and the Hollies - recently completed a tour in Australia. He last played North America in the fall on the Sixty Years of Songs and Stories tour.

Where Is Graham Nash Playing in 2024?

The new run of dates begins at the start of August before making its way across the continent with stops in Minneapolis, New York City, Boston and St. Louis. You can see the complete list of dates below.

You can find more information on the tour on Nash's website.

Graham Nash 2024 Tour

August 3—Boulder, CO—Chautauqua

August 4—Fort Collins, CO—Washington’s

August 6—Denver, CO—Botanic Gardens

August 7—Boulder, CO—Chautauqua

August 9—Omaha, NE—Holland Center

August 10—Salina, KS—The Stiefel Theatre

August 13—Des Moines, IA—Hoyt Sherman Place

August 14—Milwaukee, WI—The Pabst Theater

August 16—Minneapolis, MN—Pantages Theatre

August 17—Bayfield, WI—Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

August 18—Fish Creek, WI—Door Community Auditorium

August 20—Kalamazoo, MI—Kalamazoo State Theatre

August 21—Royal Oak, MI­—Royal Oak Music Hall

August 23—Kent, OH—The Kent Stage

August 24—Hammondsport, NY—Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion

August 26—Ocean City, NJ—Ocean City Music Pier

August 27—Harrisburg, PA—Whitaker Center

August 29—Charlton, MA—The Pavilion at Tree House Brewing

August 30—Rockport, MA—Shalin Liu Performance Center

September 28—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium*

September 29—Collingswood, NJ—Scottish Rite Auditorium*

October 1—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall*

October 3—Boston, MA—Shubert Theatre*

October 4—Northampton, MA—Academy of Music

October 6—Albany, NY—The Egg Hart Theatre

October 8—Quebec City, QC—Palais Montcalm (Raoul-Jobin Hall)

October 9—Ottawa, ON—National Arts Centre

October 10—Burlington, VT—The Flynn

October 12—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre*

October 15—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium

October 16—Evanston, IL—Cahn Auditorium

October 17—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant

October 19—Morgantown, WV—Metropolitan Theatre

October 20—Athens, OH—Ohio Univ. Templeton-Blackburn

Alumni Memorial Auditorium

October 22—Hopewell, VA—The Beacon Theatre

October 23—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 25—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

October 26—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap

*with special guest Judy Collins