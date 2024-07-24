Revisiting ‘Wonder Woman’ Lynda Carter’s Bonkers Kiss Tribute

Ever wanted to watch Wonder Woman cover a Kiss song?

That's exactly what happened in 1980 when Lynda Carter, still riding high off the success of her starring role in the Wonder Woman TV show, appeared in Lynda Carter Encore!, her second TV variety special.

During a particularly extravagant "Rock 'n Roll Fantasy" sequence, Carter performs the Bad Company song of the same name, Tina Turner's version of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary," Bette Midler's "Friends" and perhaps most bizarrely, Kiss' disco-inspired 1979 smash "I Was Made for Lovin' You." The song was one of the biggest hits of the band's career, hitting No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch Lynda Carter Perform 'I Was Made for Lovin' You'

How Gene Simmons Returned the Favor By Dressing Like Lynda Carter

Six years later, Kiss star Gene Simmons appeared in the 1986 movie Never Too Young to Die as drag show star Velvet Von Ragner. As you can see in the video below, he wore an outfit almost identical to the one Carter wore during her "I Was Made for Lovin' You" performance. "I didn't design it," Simmons later explained. "But in retrospect, clearly it was inspired by Lynda's Kiss thing."

Watch Gene Simmons Perform in 'Never Too Young to Die'