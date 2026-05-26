Pantera Plays First Show of 2026: Video, Set List

Pantera played their first show of 2026 on Sunday night, opening for Metallica at Frankfurt, Germany's Deutsche Bank Park.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante kicked off their fifth year of touring together by performing an 11-song set that was drawn almost entirely from 1992's Vulgar Display of Power and 1994's Far Beyond Driven. 1990's Cowboys From Hell was represented by the title track and "Domination."

Read More: 25 Years Ago: The Original Pantera Plays Their Last Show

Benante had to miss his main band Anthrax's Saturday night show in Athens, Greece in order to perform alongside Pantera in Frankfurt. He was replaced by British session drummer Darby Todd.

Anthrax are in the midst of a massive European tour, which will keep them overseas until a July 7th show in Portugal. The thrash metal pioneers recently announced the upcoming release of their first new studio album in over a decade, Cursum Perficio.

Pantera has two more dates with Metallica on the books: June 19 in Dublin and July 5 in London. After that they'll play in Athens and Instanbul before returning to the States for a Sept. 17 appearance at Louder Than Life in Louisville.

Pantera May 24, 2026 Frankfurt, Germany Set List

1. "A New Level"

2. "Mouth for War"

3. "Strength Beyond Strength"

4. "Becoming"

5. "I'm Broken"

6. "5 Minutes Alone"

7. "This Love"

8. "Fucking Hostile"

9. "Walk"

10. "Domination / Hollow"

11. "Cowboys From Hell"

via SetList.fm

Watch Pantera Perform 'A New Level' In Germany

Watch Pantera Perform 'Walk' In Germany