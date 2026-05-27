Down Announces 2026 North American Tour Dates

Down have announced plans for a late summer headlining tour of North America.

The long-running metal supergroup, which features Pantera singer Phil Anselmo, Corrosion of Conformity guitarist Pepper Keenan, Crowbar guitarist Kirk Windstein, Eyehategod drummer Jimmy Bower and bassist Pat Bruders, will kick off the 'Strap It Down' tour on Aug. 15 in Atlanta.

You can find Down's complete 2026 tour schedule below. Helmet and Spirit in the Room will serve as opening act for each headlining date. Down will also perform at a handful of festivals later in the year.

Read More: How Down Dug Deep for 'Over the Under'

Anselmo is currently touring Europe with Pantera, while Keenan's been busy performing with Corrosion of Conformity in support of their recently released double album Good God / Baad Man.

Down has reportedly completed work on a new studio album, which would be their first release since the 2014 EP Down IV - Part II and their first full-length since 2007's Down III: Over the Under.

"[Corrosion Of Conformity] have an amazing new record coming out April 2nd," Windstein told the Pod Scum podcast earlier this year. "So we can't put Down out too close to that… C.O.C. needs to come out and let everybody get blown away for a good bit. And when the water settles, we give 'em a double whammy and throw out the Down."

Down, Helmet, Spirit in the Room 2026 Tour Dates:

8/15/2026 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

8/16/2026 Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NC

8/19/2026 House Of Blues – Cleveland, OH

8/20/2026 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

8/22/2026 Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

8/23/2026 History – Toronto, ON

8/25/2026 Mtellus – Montreal, QC

8/26/2026 The Palladium – Worcester, MA

Berzerkus Fest w/ Lamb Of God, Black Label Society + More:

8/28/2026 The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain – Scranton, PA *

8/29/2026 Northwell @ Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

Down, Helmet, Spirit in the Room:

8/30/2026 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

9/01/2026 Bogart's – Cincinnati, OH

9/02/2026 Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL

9/04/2026 Mystic Lake Amphitheater – Shakopee, MN * w/ Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies

Down 2026 Festival Appearances:

10/03/2026 Aftershock – Sacramento, CA

10/24/2026 Sick New World Texas – Fort Worth, TX

12/05/2026 Decibel Metal And Beer Fest – Denver, CO