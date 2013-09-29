David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash helped bridge the ‘60s and ‘70s with their harmonies and songs about peace and love during a time of war.

The group formed after the three distinct singer-songwriters parted ways with their former bands: Crosby was in the Byrds, Stills was in Buffalo Springfield and Nash was in the Hollies. Later, Stills' old bandmate Neil Young joined.

They were off and on, in various forms, over the years – but our list of the Top 10 Crosby, Stills & Nash Songs focuses on cuts from their golden era.