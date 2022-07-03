Crosby, Stills and Nash Back on Spotify After Joe Rogan Protest

Five months after removing their music from Spotify, Crosby, Stills & Nash can once again be heard on the streaming service.

According to Billboard, the group’s catalog officially returned to Spotify on Saturday (July 2). CSN will reportedly be donating “proceeds from streams to COVID-19 charities for at least a month.”

Back in January, Neil Young grabbed headlines after releasing an open letter demanding Spotify remove his music from their service. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” the rocker said at the time, taking aim at The Joe Rogan Experience, a popular podcast streamed exclusively on Spotify which routinely spread vaccine misinformation.

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash all voiced support for their former bandmate and soon followed his lead by removing their music from the streaming giant as well.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,” the group declared in a joint statement on Feb. 2. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Though CSN’s music is now back on Spotify, Young’s remains absent from the service, save for a few pieces of live material and some scattered work he’s done with other artists.