KK’s Priest and Accept Announce 2024 Full Metal Assault Tour

KK's Priest and Accept are teaming up for the Full Metal Assault North American tour.

The headbanger's journey begins on Aug. 31 in Los Angeles and concludes on Oct. 7 in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday. You can see the full list of dates below.

The Full Metal Assault Tour marks a full-circle moment for both acts, as Accept supported Judas Priest more than 40 years ago on the latter's World Wide Blitz Tour. "There is no doubt that we warriors of metal will give every ounce of our energy and our power in order to deliver up our very finest performance," KK's Priest namesake guitarist K.K. Downing said in a statement. "This is a spectacle not to be missed, and this is possibly the one and only time in history for you to witness this iconic duel. Who will be the victor? You will be the judge. Let the music begin ... The arena awaits!"

Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann added: "This tour with KK's Priest is a dream come true for Accept and for me personally. Accept supported Judas Priest back in the early '80s — it was our first 'real' international tour and Priest had been a huge influence on us. I'm really looking forward to reconnecting with K.K. on this very special tour. It's going to be epic! Don't miss it!"

KK's Priest released their sophomore album, The Sinner Rides Again, last September. Accept, meanwhile, released their 17th album, Humanoid, last month.

KK's Priest and Accept, Full Metal Assault 2024 Tour

August 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go-Go

September 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Rainbow Backyard Bash 2024

September 3 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

September 5 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

September 6 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center

September 7 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

September 8 - Detroit, MI @ District 142

September 10 - Toronto, ON @ QET

September 11 - Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

September 13 - New York, NY @ The Palladium

September 14 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

September 15 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

September 16 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

September 18 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

September 20 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

September 21 - Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom

September 22 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

September 24 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 26 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

September 27 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

September 28 - Dallas, TX @ Tannahill's

September 29 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

October 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

October 2 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

October 4 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

October 5 - San Diego, CA @ The Magnolia

October 6 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

October 7 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom