Mike Rutherford Sets 30 New Mike and the Mechanics Tour Dates

Mike Rutherford will return with Mike and the Mechanics for a tour referencing the group's biggest hit: He's confirmed 30 UK shows on the Looking Back: Living the Years 2025 Tour in the spring of 2025.

They kick off in March 2025 and continue into April, with highlight shows at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow and the Royal Albert Hall in London. Tickets are on sale now through the group's website. A complete list of dates and venues is below.

Rutherford initially formed the Genesis side project in 1985 with vocalists Paul Young and Paul Carrack. They scored four late-'80s Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, topped by the No. 1 single "The Living Years" in 1988. "Silent Running (On Dangerous Ground)" and "All I Need Is a Miracle" also reached the Top 10.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Genesis Album

Carrack drifted in and out of the band before a final album in 2004, and by then Young had died. Rutherford rebuilt the lineup and issued 2011's The Road with new vocalists Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar. They went dormant again after 2019's Out of the Blue before finally returning to stages in 2023.

"It's exciting to announce that we will be touring the Mechanics again," Rutherford said in an official statement. "Getting back on the road with the guys last year was a real pleasure. Even though it had been four years, we slotted back into the old ways, the old jokes and the camaraderie like it had been a day!"

Mike and the Mechanics memorably celebrated "The Living Years" with a 2015 tour of America, the first since 1989. Their 2023 dates were appropriately dubbed "Refuelled!" The lineup is rounded out by drummer Gary Wallis, and multi-instrumentalists Anthony Drennan and Luke Juby, all of whom have been in place since 2010. Wallis also had a stint in Mike and the Mechanics from 1998-2004.

"We had so much fun on the last tour and the audiences were so gracious and warm," Rutherford added. "When we played the final show in Dusseldorf, we all agreed then that we wanted to do it all again. We can't wait to see you."

Mike and the Mechanics 2025 UK Tour Dates

3/3 – Glasgow @ Royal Concert Hall

3/4 – Aberdeen @ Music Hall

3/5 – Edinburgh @ Usher Hall

3/7 – Perth @ Concert Hall

3/8 – Stockton @ Globe Theatre

3/9 – Manchester @ Bridgewater Hall

3/11 – Nottingham @ Royal Concert Hall

3/12 – Stoke @ Victoria Halls

3/14 – York @ Barbican

3/15 – Ipswich @ Regent Theatre

3/17 – Cambridge @ Corn Exchange

3/18 – Sheffield @ City Hall

3/20 – Halifax @ Victoria Halls

3/22 – Gateshead @ Glasshouse

3/23 – Llandudno @ Venue Cymru

3/24 – Liverpool @ Philharmonic Hall

3/26 – Leicester @ De Montfort Hall

3/27 – Basingstoke @ Anvil

3/29 – Bournemouth @ Pavilion

3/30 – Portsmouth @ Guildhall

4/1 – Southend @ Cliffs Pavilion

4/2 – Northampton @ Derngate

4/4 – Birmingham @ Symphony Hall

4/5 – Eastbourne @ Congress Theatre

4/6 – Oxford @ New Theatre

4/8 – Guildford @ G Live

4/10 – Bristol @ Beacon

4/11 – Swansea @ Arena

4/12 – Plymouth @ Pavilions

4/14 – London @ Royal Albert Hall

Genesis Solo Albums Ranked Projects recorded apart from one another allowed members of Genesis to explore areas of their songcraft that might have gone forever undiscovered. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

How We Ranked Every Genesis Song