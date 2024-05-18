Watch Skid Row Play First Show With Lzzy Hale

Skid Row played their first of four dates with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale on vocals on Friday at Carterville, Illinois' Walker's Bluff Casino Resort.

You can see video from the performance below.

The band stuck mostly to classics off its first two albums, Skid Row and Slave to the Grind, according to setlist.fm. If Hale was feeling nervous or uncertain about her cold open with the rockers, she didn't show it. She strutted across the stage, playing off both her bandmates and the audience, and nailed Sebastian Bach's piercing high notes with ease. (Incidentally, the band's classic-era singer is currently playing many of the same songs as he tours in support of his new solo album, Child Within the Man.) Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger also joined the band for the set-closing "Youth Gone Wild."

What Happened to Skid Row's Last Singer?

Hale is filling in with Skid Row following the departure of singer Erik Gronwall, who sang on the band's most recent album, 2022's The Gang's All Here. (The band played one song off that album on Friday, the single "Time Bomb.") The 36-year-old Swedish singer announced his amicable departure from the band in March, citing the need to prioritize his health following leukemia treatment.

"I got the opportunity to join this incredible band six months after my treatment against leukemia," Gronwall said in a statement at the time. "And one month after that I was on a world tour with Skid f**** Row. Wow! It was a dream come true. However, it proved challenging touring the world with an impaired immune system, which is a result of my bone marrow transplant. I respect and understand that Skid Row is a touring band but since I can't prioritize my health being in the band, I have decided that it's better for me to step aside."

Skid Row has three more dates scheduled with Hale: May 18 in Riverside, Iowa; May 31 in Reno, Nevada and June 1 in Sacramento, California.

