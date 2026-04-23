George Lynch to Perform ‘A Night of Dokken’ on Newly Announced Tour

Former Dokken guitarist George Lynch will lead an all-star band through a night of Dokken songs during a newly announced 2027 tour.

Lynch's On the Rise of Decades: Performing a Night of Dokken tour will feature current Great White singer Brett Carlisle, founding XYZ (and former Great White) singer Terry Ilous, current Lynch Mob singer Gabriel, bassist Jaron Gulino and Whitesnake and Gene Simmons drummer Brian Tichy.

The news was announced on Lynch's Instagram page. Ten dates (but no venues) have been revealed so far, beginning Dec. 31, 2026 in Fort Myers, FL and concluding Jan. 10 in Birmingham, AL. The post notes that more dates will be added soon.

You can see the complete 2027 George Lynch tour schedule below.

After appearing on Dokken's first six studio albums - from 1981's Breakin' the Chains to 1997's Shadowlife - Lynch left the band over creative and personal differences with singer Don Dokken.

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The guitar hero has maintained a remarkably prolific recording and touring career since that time, releasing over a dozen albums either under his own name or as the leader of the Lynch Mob.

Lynch has also joined a number of supergroups over the years - including T&N, The End Machine, KMX and Sweet & Lynch - often alongside his former Dokken bandmate and current Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson.

Since 2020, he has also been making occasional guest appearances at Dokken shows, joining his former bandmate Don for special encore performances.

“We're too old to bicker and fight, even though a couple years ago he went at it again with the lawsuits,” Dokken noted in 2025. “But that's in the past. So, we're both gray haired now.”

After completing what was described as a farewell tour in 2025, the Lynch Mob recently completed a string of tour dates with an April 11 show in Flint, MI.

"There was some momentum and some interest because of that [retirement] announcement," Lynch explained in October 2025. "So all of a sudden my agent started getting all this work opportunity. He talked me, as agents do, out of quitting Lynch Mob touring. ... So here we are, we're still touring, we're still putting out records."

A live album from that 2025 Lynch Mob tour will be released under the name The Final Ride (Live) on May 29.

George Lynch 'A Night of Dokken' 2027 Tour Dates:

Dec. 31: Fort Myers, FL

Jan 1 - TBD, FL

Jan 2 - Boca Raton, FL

Jan 3 - Sebastian, FL

Jan 4 - Mount Dora, FL

Jan 6 - Saint Augustine, FL

Jan 7 - Savannah, GA

Jan 8 - Atlanta, GA

Jan 9 - Chattanooga, TN

Jan 10 - Birmingham, AL