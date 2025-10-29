‘Sue Me': George Lynch Admits He ‘Lied’ About Disbanding Lynch Mob

Seven months after performing what he said was his final concert as the leader of Lynch Mob, former Dokken guitarist George Lynch is unapologetically explaining why he is once again touring under the controversial moniker.

"Well, I think you can see a common thread throughout this interview that I made really bad decisions throughout my life," Lynch lightheartedly told Rock 'N' Blues Experience (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

After explaining that his January 2025 announcement of 'The Final Ride' farewell tour for the band he formed after initially leaving Dokken in 1989 was sincere, Lynch confesses that the unexpected level of attention that resulted from that news convinced him to change his mind.

"There was some momentum and some interest because of that announcement. So all of a sudden my agent started getting all this work opportunity. He talked me, as agents do, out of quitting Lynch Mob touring. ... So here we are, we're still touring, we're still putting out records. It's a different band than it was last year but.. [drummer] Brian Tichy's back in the band. Andrew Freeman, Jaron Gulino and myself, it's a great band. And why not?"

Lynch had previously announced plans to tour as George Lynch & the Mob, but earlier this month announced a brand new and "final" studio album from Lynch Mob, Dancing With the Devil, which is available for pre-order now from RatPak Records.

As for what he would say to people declaring he went back on his promise to retire the band name, Lynch was blunt: "Well, I lied. I changed my mind. I'm sorry. Sue me. I'll see you in court. I mean, what do you want to tell you? I make silly decisions - off-the-cuff decisions - sometimes that aren't well thought out. Here we are."

In August 2020, Lynch declared that he would be retiring the Lynch Mob name due to its troubling racial connotations. "The name itself, of course, has always been problematic," he said at the time. "And now it's inexcusable to keep."

Two years later, after noting that his chosen replacement name Electric Freedom hadn't connected with audiences, Lynch defended sticking with the Lynch Mob name: “Nothing's perfect, and I’ve got to just live with the fact that it has some negative connotations that I probably have to continue explaining for the rest of my life."

The Final Ride tour was announced in January 2025 and concluded in March. The re-activated Lynch Mob currently has dates scheduled through March of 2026.

