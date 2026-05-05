Graham Nash Announces Additional Fall Tour Dates
Graham Nash has shared over a dozen new dates that have been added to his 2026 tour schedule.
The first of those new dates will take place Sept. 12 in Northampton, Massachusetts, followed by a number of Northeastern locations. At present, the final date of Nash's 2026 trek is slated for Oct. 9 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
You can view a complete list of Nash's upcoming concerts, with the new ones listed in bold, below.
What Is Graham Nash Playing on Tour?
Nash recently spoke with UCR about his 2026 tour, explaining that he intends to keep the legacy of Crosby, Stills and Nash alive via his set lists.
You know, Neil [Young] is never going to do CSN songs," he said. "Stephen [Stills] is never going on the road again and David [Crosby] unfortunately, has passed away.
"If anybody wants to hear any of those songs, they should come and see me, because I really loved the music that we made," he continued. "Now that I have Adam Minkoff, who plays drums and bass at the same time, by the way, on a couple of songs, and electric guitar and acoustic guitar. [We also have] Zach Djanikian on acoustic guitar, electric guitar, drums, bass, mandolin and tenor sax. I can do all that [material justice as a result]."
Graham Nash, 2026 Tour Dates
July 7 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Festival
July 9 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
July 10 — Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center
July 12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
July 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center
July 15 — Iowa City, IA @ The Englert
July 17 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon
July 18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon
July 20 — Madison, WI @ The Orpheum
July 21 — Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre
July 23 — Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium†
July 24 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheater†
July 26 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia†
July 28 — Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
July 29 — Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
July 31 — Henrico, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Aug. 1 — Wilmington, NC @ The Wilson Center
Aug. 3 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
Aug. 4 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
Sept. 12 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music
Sept. 13 — Lowell, MA @ Boarding House Park
Sept. 15 — Portsmouth, NH @ Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club
Sept. 17 — Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
Sept. 19 — Fredricton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival 2026
Sept. 20 — Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House
Sept. 23 — Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House
Sept. 24 — Bethlehem, PA @ Zoellner Arts Center
Sept. 26 — Troy, NY @ Troy Saving Bank Music Hall
Sept. 27 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sept. 28 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sept. 30 — Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 2 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo PAC
Oct. 3 — Wilmington, DE @ The Playhouse of Rodney Square
Oct. 6 — Lexington, KY @ The Kentucky Theatre
Oct. 8 — Mount Vernon, OH @ Memorial Theater
Oct. 9 — Shippensburg, PA @ Luhrs Center
*Special Guest of the Avett Brothers
†Co-bill with Emmylou Harris
Summer 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso