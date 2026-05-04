Win a Peter Frampton Autographed Guitar

Peter Frampton is having a phenomenal year here in 2026.

The guitar legend has an album on deck called Carry the Light, his first new record of original studio material in over 15 years. The set features guest appearances by friends and associates including Graham Nash, Sheryl Crow, Tom Morello, Benmont Tench and others.

Carry the Light arrives in stores May 15 and was produced by Frampton and his son and longtime collaborator, Julian. The guitarist was clearly enthused about how everything turned out when he spoke to UCR, including the album's latest single, "Lions at the Gate," which features Morello.

"It was the very first track that I recorded for this album, at least four or five years ago and it was just a trio of us," he reflects. "I just had this riff, but I'd written it on a baritone guitar, so it was halfway between a bass and a guitar, you know -- and I'd even tuned it further down, so it was even more halfway between a bass and a guitar."

Listen to Peter Frampton's 'Lions at the Gate,' Featuring Tom Morello

"And I just got inspired, because if you stick that through a dirty sounding big amp and maybe [add] a little bit of distortion on it, that thing sounds humongous," he shares. "All of a sudden, you're [Cream bassist] Jack Bruce, with the really distorted bass lines and everything. All of that inspired the riff where I began to write 'Lions at the Gate.'"

READ MORE: Peter Frampton Welcomes Guests on 'Carry the Light'

Peter Frampton Also Has a New Documentary

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is getting ready for the arrival of a new film, appropriately titled Frampton, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival June 4.

Directed and co-written by Frampton’s bandleader, Rob Arthur, Frampton features appearances by Peter Frampton, Cameron Crowe, Tom Morello, Kate Hudson, Ringo Starr, Sheryl Crow, Bill Wyman, Tommy Shaw, Alice Cooper, Herb Alpert, Richard Daltrey, Chris Lord-Alge, Tommy Shaw, Mary Lindes, Nancy Wilson, Julian Frampton, Mia Frampton, Jade Frampton and Rob Arthur.

It offers an intimate portrait of a rock icon who soared, stumbled, and rose again. This feature documentary traces Peter Frampton’s extraordinary life and career — from his meteoric rise in the 1970s that made him a global sensation, through the turbulent years that tested his artistry, identity, and resilience.

Win an Autographed Guitar from Peter....and More

Peter Frampton Guitar Contest 2026 Courtesy of Land Shark Promotion and UMe loading...

UCR Nights wants to celebrate all things Peter Frampton by giving you the chance to win an incredible Epiphone Les Paul Custom, signed by Peter. Fans will have the chance to get qualified and win copies of the new Carry the Light album on vinyl and CD, plus a copy of the 50th anniversary Vinylphile edition of Frampton Comes Alive. One lucky grand prize winner will walk away with the guitar.

For your chance to be one of our winners, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to our daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends May 15, 2026 at 11:59pm EST.