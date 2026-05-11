One of the most important locations in Beatles history, 3 Savile Row in London, will open to the public as a museum in 2027.

The townhouse was purchased by Apple Corps, the Beatles' multimedia company, in the spring of 1968 and the band moved their main operations into it that summer. In January of 1969, the Beatles performed their famous "rooftop concert" on top of 3 Savile Row, marking the very last time they performed together publicly.

The Beatles sold the building in 1976 and it later became a branch of the clothing store Abercrombie & Fitch. However, Apple Corps has since reaquired the space.

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Next year, fans will be able to enter the building itself as part of a brand new fan experience exhibition launched by Apple Corps. Across multiple floors, it will showcase the musical history of the building, most prominently including a recreation of the recording studio that was once inside, plus access to the iconic roof.

"Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row," Apple Corps' CEO Tom Greene said in a press release, "but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.”

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Revisit 3 Savile Row

According to the same press release, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr recently made a visit to the building.

"It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around," McCartney said. "There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I'm excited for people to see it when it's ready."

Starr added: "Wow, it's like coming home."

Though exact information about ticketing and other matters — including, as the release states, "details of a second experience currently in development" — fans can sign up for email updates via the 3 Savile Row site.