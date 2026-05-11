Robin Trower Announces 2026 US Tour

Robin Trower has announced a 19-date U.S. tour, kicking off Sept. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale and currently set to conclude on Oct. 14 in St. Charles, Illinois.

The former Procol Harum guitarist, who became a solo star with 1974's Bridge of Sighs, had previously announced a five-date September 2026 tour of England.

Read More: How Robin Trower Re-Invented the Power Trio

Trower has been very busy so far in 2026. In January he released a new live album entitled One Moment in Time: Live in the USA, recorded during his 42-date 2025 American tour.

April brought the expanded release of his classic concert album Robin Trower Live!, which for the first time includes the entire 1975 Stockholm show from which the original album was drawn.

Last month, Trower revealed that he had just completed work on a brand-new studio album, which will follow up last year's Come and Find Me.

You can get tickets to all of Robin Trower's 2026 shows via his official website.

Robin Trower 2026 Tour Dates

Aug. 31: Sunderland, UK - Sunderland Central Fire Station

Sept. 1: Edinburgh, UK - The Queen's Hall

Sept. 3: Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Sept. 4: Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction

Sept. 5: London, UK - 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

Sept. 15: Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

Sept. 17: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Sept. 18: Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Sept. 20: Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Sept. 21: Nashville, TN - The Fisher Center

Sept. 24: Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

Sept. 25: Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

Sept. 26: Montlcair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Sept. 29: Northampton, MA - Academy of Music Theatre

Sept. 30: Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

Oct. 2: Olmstead Falls, OH - Palace Theatre

Oct. 3: Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Oct. 4: Northfield, OH - Northfield Park Racino

Oct. 7: Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Oct. 8: Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct. 9: Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

Oct. 11: St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Oct. 13: Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Oct. 14: St. Charles, IL - Arcadia Theatre