Carlos Santana has added more concert dates to his 2026 show schedule.

The new performances are part of his An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live Las Vegas residency at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The new dates will take place following the guitarist's summer concert tour with the Doobie Brothers, which starts on June 13 at Tinley Park, Illinois.

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The Las Vegas residency performances expand Santana's shows there to include eight dates in September.

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Santana's Las Vegas residency is now in its 14th year.

Where Is Carlos Santana Playing in 2026?

The guitarist will kick off a new run of shows at House of Blues Las Vegas on Wednesday.

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He will play eight concerts in his An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live show, with the final concert on May 24.

The summer tour with the Doobie Brothers, after its June 13 launch, will stay on the road through the end of August, with performances scheduled for Cincinnati, Toronto, Los Angeles and Phoenix, before wrapping up on Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

The new Las Vegas dates run from Sept. 16 through Sept. 27. You can see Santana's 2026 concert schedule, including dates with the Doobie Brothers, below.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the new shows starting on Tuesday at 7 a.m. EDT until Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT through the Citi Entertainment program.

More information is available at Santana's website.

An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

May 2026: 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, 24

Sept. 2026: 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27

Santana and the Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour Dates

Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater