Santana and the Doobie Brothers have announced summer tour dates together.

The Oneness 2026 Tour starts in mid-June and runs through the end of August, playing more than 25 dates throughout North America.

The classic rock vets have performed together before, most notably in 2019 when the Doobie Brothers supported Santana on their Supernatural Now tour.

The new dates follow busy touring seasons for both acts, which have been performing live for the past few years. The Doobie Brothers released Walk This Road, their first album of new songs with Michael McDonald since 1980, last year.

The Doobie Brothers currently include McDonald, Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee. Guitarist Carlos Santana leads the group he formed in 1966.

Where Are Santana and the Doobie Brothers Playing in 2026?

After performing a pair of dates without the Doobie Brothers at Colorado's Red Rocks on May 27 and 28, Santana and the Doobies will launch their Oneness Tour on June 13 in Tinley Park, Illinois.

Over the next two and a half months, the bands will play concerts in Cincinnati, Toronto, Phoenix and Austin, before wrapping up the shows on Aug. 27 in Shakopee, Minnesota.

You can see all of their tour dates below.

Tickets will be available with a presale on Tuesday. General ticket sales start on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available at Santana's website.

Santana and the Doobie Brothers 2026 Tour Dates

Sat, Jun 13 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon, Jun 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Wed, Jun 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu, Jun 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat, Jun 20 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sun, Jun 21 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed, Jun 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri, Jun 26 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat, Jun 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Mon, Jun 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed, Jul 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu, Jul 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sat, Jul 4 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun, Jul 5 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wed, Jul 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Thu, Jul 9 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 6 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun, Aug 9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue, Aug 11 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu, Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Fri, Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Sun, Aug 16 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Tue, Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri, Aug 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat, Aug 22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed, Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Thu, Aug 27 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater