While there's no place like home, you'll often find Kansas in a familiar location, out on the road.

The classic rockers have already been keeping a busy schedule here in the first half of 2026. Things will only continue to heat up as we get into the summer months. The band is continuing to tour with 38 Special, with the next round of dates starting June 5. Brother Cane, featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd's Damon Johnson, will also join the groups for those upcoming concerts.

July will bring a mix of headlining shows plus further pairings with 38 Special. Summer break starts after that, right?

Hardly. Kansas will keep the amplifiers cranked with a few extra dbs thrown in for good measure as they start a highly anticipated outing with Deep Purple. Many of the dates will also include their longtime touring pals Jefferson Starship.

Ultimate Classic Rock Nights would love to put you in the seats for a Kansas show of your choice.

Lucky UCR fans will also receive an autographed copy of drummer and cofounder Phil Ehart's new memoir, I Am Phil. The book of course includes plenty of stories regarding Ehart's long history with the group. But it also offers a fascinating look at the years and bands that came prior to that. And even the biggest Kansas fans, will find some stories inside the book that they may not have known about.

Phil Ehart - I Am Phil book Courtesy of Phil Ehart and Kansas loading...

"Kansas was a band that came out of such an incredibly obscure part of the country and got discovered by this guy [Don Kirshner] that was known for the Monkees. Once you started putting all of this together, it was just like, 'This never should have happened,'" Ehart once told UCR. "I mean, there’s just no way all of these dots could connect."

Now, you can connect those dots with his new book and go see Kansas live! Good luck!

READ MORE: Why Kansas Leader Phil Ehart Finally Wrote His Memoir

Phil Ehart signing copies of I Am Phil Courtesy of Phil Ehart and Kansas loading...

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