Motley Crue Launch ‘Return of the Carnival of Sins’ Tour: Video, Set List
Motley Crue kicked off their Return of the Carnival of Sins tour Friday night outside of Pittsburgh.
Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 reportedly played a 17-song set that included their first performance of the Generation Swine track "Afraid" in 14 years.
Extreme and Tesla opened up the show with sets that included hits such as "More Than Words" and "Signs." You can see the set list and fan-shot videos for all three bands below.
As promised, the new stage set featured a return to the twisted circus tent setting of Motley Crue's 2006 Carnival of Sins tour.
The group were joined on stage by four female backup singers / dancers, and an animated carnival barker served as the show's MC with between-song speeches from the massive video screen behind the stage.
Watch Motley Crue Open Their Show With 'Red Hot'
READ MORE: Top 50 Motley Crue Songs
The two-month Return of the Carnival of Sins tour will next travel to Buffalo, NY for a Saturday night show at Darien Lake Amphitheater, and is set to conclude Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, WA. You can see the complete tour itinerary below.
Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Afraid'
Watch Motley Crue Close Their Show With 'Kickstart My Heart'
Watch Tesla Perform 'Signs'
Motley Crue July 17, 2026 Burgettstown, PA Set List:
1. "Red Hot"
2. "Louder Than Hell"
3. "Wild Side"
4. "Shout at the Devil"
5. "Too Fast for Love"
6. "Looks That Kill"
7. "Too Young to Fall in Love"
8. "Take Me to the Top"
9. "Primal Scream"
10. "Afraid" (first time since 2012)
11. "Home Sweet Home"
12. Guitar Solo
13. "Smokin' in the Boys Room"
14. "Live Wire"
15. "Girls, Girls, Girls"
16. "Dr. Feelgood"
17. "Kickstart My Heart"
via SetList.fm and Youtube / Piggz
Tesla July 17, 2026 Burgettstown, PA Set List:
1. "Modern Day Cowboy"
2. "Hang Tough"
3. "The Way It Is"
4. "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)"
5. "Mama's Fool"
6. "Call It What You Want"
7. "Love Song"
8. "Little Suzi"
9. "Signs"
via SetList.fm
Extreme July 17, 2026 Burgettstown, PA Set List:
1. "Decadence Dance"
2. "#Rebel"
3. "Play With Me"
4. "Hole Hearted"
5. "More Than Words"
6. "Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee"
7. "Get the Funk Out"
8. "Rise"
via SetList.fm, possibly incomplete
Motley Crue, Return of the Carnival of Sins 2026 Tour Dates
July 17 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 18 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 20 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 22 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre
July 24 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 25 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 27 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 29 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 31 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 1 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 12 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug.15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 21 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
Aug. 28 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater
Sept. 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 11 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater
Sept. 21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
Sept. 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
Motley Crue Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff