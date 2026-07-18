Motley Crue Launch ‘Return of the Carnival of Sins’ Tour: Video, Set List

Motley Crue kicked off their Return of the Carnival of Sins tour Friday night outside of Pittsburgh.

Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 reportedly played a 17-song set that included their first performance of the Generation Swine track "Afraid" in 14 years.

Extreme and Tesla opened up the show with sets that included hits such as "More Than Words" and "Signs." You can see the set list and fan-shot videos for all three bands below.

As promised, the new stage set featured a return to the twisted circus tent setting of Motley Crue's 2006 Carnival of Sins tour.

The group were joined on stage by four female backup singers / dancers, and an animated carnival barker served as the show's MC with between-song speeches from the massive video screen behind the stage.

Watch Motley Crue Open Their Show With 'Red Hot'

READ MORE: Top 50 Motley Crue Songs

The two-month Return of the Carnival of Sins tour will next travel to Buffalo, NY for a Saturday night show at Darien Lake Amphitheater, and is set to conclude Sept. 26 in Ridgefield, WA. You can see the complete tour itinerary below.

Watch Motley Crue Perform 'Afraid'

Watch Motley Crue Close Their Show With 'Kickstart My Heart'

Watch Tesla Perform 'Signs'

Motley Crue July 17, 2026 Burgettstown, PA Set List:

1. "Red Hot"

2. "Louder Than Hell"

3. "Wild Side"

4. "Shout at the Devil"

5. "Too Fast for Love"

6. "Looks That Kill"

7. "Too Young to Fall in Love"

8. "Take Me to the Top"

9. "Primal Scream"

10. "Afraid" (first time since 2012)

11. "Home Sweet Home"

12. Guitar Solo

13. "Smokin' in the Boys Room"

14. "Live Wire"

15. "Girls, Girls, Girls"

16. "Dr. Feelgood"

17. "Kickstart My Heart"

via SetList.fm and Youtube / Piggz

Tesla July 17, 2026 Burgettstown, PA Set List:

1. "Modern Day Cowboy"

2. "Hang Tough"

3. "The Way It Is"

4. "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)"

5. "Mama's Fool"

6. "Call It What You Want"

7. "Love Song"

8. "Little Suzi"

9. "Signs"

via SetList.fm

Extreme July 17, 2026 Burgettstown, PA Set List:

1. "Decadence Dance"

2. "#Rebel"

3. "Play With Me"

4. "Hole Hearted"

5. "More Than Words"

6. "Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee"

7. "Get the Funk Out"

8. "Rise"

via SetList.fm, possibly incomplete

Motley Crue, Return of the Carnival of Sins 2026 Tour Dates

July 17 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 18 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 20 — Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 22 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

July 24 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 25 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 27 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 31 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 1 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 12 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug.15 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 27 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 8 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 11 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 — Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Amphitheater

Sept. 21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

Sept. 26 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater