Bon Jovi returned to the stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, their first show since frontman Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ended his previous performance due to vocal problems.

It was July 23 when Bon Jovi – out touring for the first time since undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022 – decided he had to cut the band’s concert short. "I know I'm letting you down and it's not like me to do that," the singer remarked as he apologized to the crowd. "We might have to cool it because I'm f---ing hurting."

Though a spokesperson for Bon Jovi later noted that the frontman was battling a sinus infection, fans were understandably concerned that the singer may have damaged his vocal cords again. Those fears were put to rest on Sunday night, as Bon Jovi rocked trough a triumphant 19-song set.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Bon Jovi Album

Many of the group’s classic hits were played, including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “It’s My Life” and “Bad Medicine.” The night also featured the live debut of “The People’s House,” Bon Jovi’s 2024 single with the War and Treaty. Still, it was the night’s second encore that really got fans buzzing.

Bruce Springsteen Joins Bon Jovi at Madison Square Garden

When Bon Jovi returned to the stage one more time at the end of the show, he welcomed a good friend to join him: Bruce Springsteen, who Jon announced as “the king of the great state of New Jersey.”

Together, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers teamed up on a pair of tunes. First was Bon Jovi’s 2005 single “Who Says You Can’t Go Home.” Then the night closed with a rendition of Springsteen’s 1978 classic “The Promised Land.” Videos from the performance can be found below. As you can see in the clip from YouTube user Rick Reilly (@scrick1000), both rock legends seemed to embrace the moment, laughing and joyously sharing the stage as the performed both songs.

This was the ninth and, as of now, final performance of Bon Jovi’s residency at MSG. When the July 23 show was cut short, the frontman told fans to save their ticket stubs for a rescheduled date. At time of writing, no official word had been given regarding a make up performance.

Bon Jovi – July 26, 2026, Madison Square Garden Set List

1. "Beautiful Drug"

2. "We Weren't Born to Follow"

3. "Lost Highway"

4. "You Give Love a Bad Name"

5. "Born to Be My Baby"

6. "Legendary"

7. "Whole Lot of Leavin"

8. "In These Arms"

9. "The People’s House"

10. "It's My Life"

11. "Livin' on a Prayer"

12. "Raise Your Hands"

13. "This House Is Not for Sale"

14. "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead"

15: Keep the Faith"

Encore:

16. "I'll Be There for You"

17. "Bad Medicine"

Encore 2:

18. "Who Says You Can't Go Home" (with Bruce Springsteen)

19. "The Promised Land" (with Bruce Springsteen)