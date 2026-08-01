Rick Springfield’s ‘Jessie’s Girl': 15 Facts You May Not Know

On Aug. 1, 1981, Rick Springfield scored the biggest hit of his career when "Jessie's Girl" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"I always thought every song I wrote is going to be a hit," Springfield previously admitted to UCR. "You have to think that, otherwise, I won't finish the song. If I think [something] is album filler, I won't finish it. Back then, I was certainly writing songs that I would love to hear on the radio."

Still, the triumphant success of "Jessie's Girl" was far from a sure thing. Springfield's music career was sputtering at the time, and though he'd joined the cast of soap opera General Hospital shortly after the release of his album Working Class Dog, there was no guaruntee his TV exposure would help with single sales.

READ MORE: How Rick Springfield Broke Through With 'Working Class Dog'

Of course, "Jessie's Girl" proved to be a global phenomenon. It's popularity spurred Working Class Dog to platinum sales, and it remains a beloved tune decades after release.

Here are 15 Facts You May Not Know About "Jessie's Girl":

Inspiration Hit in a Stained Glass Class

Springfield’s music career hadn’t taken off the way he’d hoped, and he was yet to get his big acting break. As such, the aspiring rocker began thinking about other career paths. “I thought I’d better look for something else to support my future family,” Springfield recalled on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “So I thought that I’d become a stained glass master.” Unexpectedly, it was while learning the fine art of stained glass that he came up with his signature song.

Originally, Jessie Wasn't Involved at All

There was a couple in Springfield’s stained glass class – a man named Gary and his girlfriend (whose name is still unknown). The musician was floored by this woman’s beauty, later admitting he was “panting over from afar” whenever he looked at her. Still, Springfield was also very shy, and he never even so much as introduced himself, let alone try to steal her away. Instead, the continual feelings of angst and lust inspired the now-famous song – with one notable catch: Springfield recognized that “Gary’s Girl” didn’t have a nice ring to it.

So Where Did Jessie Come From?

After determining Gary wasn't right, Springfield chose another moniker: Randy. The singer crafted most of the tune with this name in place, yet something still wasn't right. After seeing a t-shirt featuring NFL wide receiver Ron Jessie, Springfield finally found the right name. The song was changed “Jessie’s Girl,” and is now etched in rock history.

Watch the Music Video for 'Jessie's Girl'

The Idea Came Quickly, But the Song Took Months

Inspiration can strike like lightning, but putting together a completed tune takes time. “The riff came first,” Springfield explained to Classic Rock. “And although it’s a pretty simple-sounding song it wasn’t easy to write. It took about two months, working on the guitar and piano.”

That’s Neil Giraldo on Guitar and Bass

“Jessie’s Girl” may be Springfield’s defining track, but a different Rock & Roll Hall of Famer contributed to the tune. Neil Giraldo, guitarist and husband of Pat Benatar, played guitar and bass on the song. “He just played me ‘Jessie's Girl’ and I just [went] well, that's a hit,” Giraldo later recalled before explaining how he helped arrange the song. “[Springfield’s] demo was very, like, stiffer, right? And his middle eight wasn't really established yet. And he had parts in there he needed to clean out, you know, to sort of shape it a little more.” “I tried doing my own AC/DC-type solo, but it was a lot of noodling,” Springfield separately noted while discussing the guitar solo in “Jessie’s Girl.” “Neil came up with a solo that was really musical and fit the vibe of the song perfectly. He was absolutely brilliant.”

Producer Keith Olsen Played a Vital Role

Keith Olsen – known for his work with Fleetwood Mac, Grateful Dead, Foreigner and more – produced Working Class Dog. It was Olsen who introduced Springfield to Giraldo, while also contributing to the song’s crisp production. “The story just nailed me,” he later recalled of “Jessie’s Girl.” “Because being a guy, we’ve all been through this: Every guy everywhere has a friend, and he meets his friend’s girlfriend, and we fall, for a moment, in love with that girlfriend. If you ever run into a guy who says, ‘Nope, that never happened to me,’ he’s lying.”

The Record Label Didn’t Hear a Hit

When considering which song to release as the first single from Working Class Dog, the record label passed over “Jessie’s Girl” for a different tune – Springfield’s rendition of Sammy Hagar’s “I’ve Done Everything for You.” “I think they were hoping to cash in on whatever popularity Sammy had at the time,” Springfield explained to Grantland. “They didn’t even really consider ‘Jessie’s Girl’ as a single.”

Watch Rick Springfield's Music Video for 'I've Done Everything for You'

It Was a Long, Slow Burn to the Top

Because of the label’s short-sightedness, “Jessie’s Girl” was never intended to be a single. When a few radio stations opted to give it a spin, and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from their listeners, the label changed course. Even then, it took a while for “Jessie’s Girl” to become a hit. The tune debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 on March 28, 1981 and finally reached No. 1 on Aug. 1. That 19 week timeline ranks among the longest climbs to No. 1 in Billboard history.

'Jessie's Girl' Scored Springfield His First Grammy

At the 1982 Grammy Awards, Springfield took home Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for “Jessie’s Girl,” beating out Rick James, Bruce Springsteen and Rod Stewart in the process. Springfield would garner three other Grammy nominations during his career, but “Jessie’s Girl” remains his only win.

It Inspired a Jimmy Kimmel Sketch

In 2015, late night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed an "exclusive," "never-before-seen" video of Springfield and his band creating “Jessie’s Girl.” In the hilarious sketch, the rocker played a younger version of himself, backed by a bassist named Scoob and a drummer named Jessie (you can probably see where this is going). As the band rocks through “Jessie’s Girl” for the first time, Jessie – who’s girlfriend is watching from behind the kit – can’t help but get outraged by the lyrics. “Rick, what the f—!” the drummer exclaimed following the chorus, before storming off.

It’s Regularly Ranked Among the ‘80s Greatest Songs

In 2006, VH1 ranked “Jessie’s Girl” among the 100 Greatest Songs of the ‘80s. Several other major outlets have offered similar praise, including MTV, Billboard, Men’s Journal and SiriusXM.

Oprah Tried (and Failed) to Track Down the Real Jessie’s Girl

Springfield believes the real Jessie’s Girl never found out the song was about her. Nobody has ever tracked the mystery woman down, though Oprah Winfrey came close. The talk show host followed several leads and even connected with administration at the art school where Springfield had studied. Unfortunately, the person who’d taught the stained glass class had died a couple of years earlier, and the school threw out his paperwork after his death.

There’s a ‘Jessie’s Girl’ Sequel

In 2020, prog rock group Coheed and Cambria released “Jessie’s Girl 2,” a sequel to the classic track. Lyrically, the song revealed that the narrator was able to successfully steal away Jessie’s Girl, only to later regret it. Lyrics included, “The flip side of Jessie's girl that no one knows / She's out of, she's out of, she's out of her mind” and “Sure, I probably deserved it / What kind of friend was I?” Springfield contributed to the song and also appeared in its music video (see below).

‘Jessie’s Girl’ in Movies and TV Shows

Naturally, the popularity of “Jessie’s Girl” has bled into TV and films. The song have been featured in a wide variety of movies, including Boogie Nights, Couple’s Retreat and 13 Going on 30. The tune was covered on Glee, and also featured on such TV shows as Two and a Half Men, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dawson’s Creek and Superstore. Even the Chipmunks covered “Jessie’s Girl,” as you can see in the video below.

'Jessie's Girl''s Sound City Connection

Another feature film look for “Jessie’s Girl” came in 2013 when Dave Grohl helmed his documentary film Sound City. “Jessie’s Girl” was recorded at the titular Los Angeles studio, and Springfield appeared in the film. He also joined Foo Fighters during a series of concerts supporting Sound City, with “Jessie’s Girl” often garnering some of the loudest cheers during the shows. Grohl later described his performances with Springfield as a ‘bucket-list moment.’”