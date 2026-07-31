Rick Wakeman has shared the first single, "The Jezero Crater," from his upcoming album, Return to the Red Planet.

As its name suggests, Return to the Red Planet is a follow up to Wakeman's 2020 album, The Red Planet. Once again, the songs are about Mars and its various landscapes, weather patterns and other such celestial facts. As it is described in a press release, "this album explores the planet's ancient lakes, vast canyon systems, shifting dust storms and geological epochs, drawing directly on the remarkable images and research that have transformed our understanding of Mars in recent years."

Also according to the release, Wakeman himself delved into planetary research, data and mission reports before he began working on the album.

"Once I started looking at the new data and photographs, I realised there was an entirely new album waiting to be written," he explained. "There was simply too much more to say about Mars — musically and spiritually — not to return."

You can view a complete track listing for the album, as well as listen to "The Jezero Crater," below. Return to the Red Planet will be released on Oct. 16, though preordering is currently available.

The David Bowie Connection

One title that stands out in the album's track listing is "Bowie's vision," which is presumably a nod to David Bowie's famous hit, "Life on Mars?"

Wakeman played piano on that 1971 track, an experience that eventually led to Bowie asking if he would consider joining the Spiders From Mars. But Wakeman was also asked to join Yes, and he ultimately chose the latter.

"I heard later that he loved what I did on 'Life on Mars?'" Wakeman said to The Guardian in 2017. "He said it made the track, but that’s not true; the song made the track. The man was a genius."

Rick Wakeman, 'Return to the Red Planet' Track Listing:

1. "The Jezero Crater"

2. "Bowie’s Vision"

3. "Noctis Labyrinthus"

4. "Noachis Terra (Land of Noah)"

5. "Witch Hazel Hill"

6. "St Paul's Bay"

7. "Martian Dust Devils"

8. "Medusae Fossae"

9. "The Epochs of Mars"