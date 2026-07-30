Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee discussed the band’s fallout with longtime guitarist Mick Mars on a new episode of The Magnificent Others With Billy Corgan podcast, which you can watch below.

Following his retirement from touring in 2022, Mars was embroiled in a years-long legal battle with the rest of Motley Crue. The guitarist claimed his former bandmates were ripping him off financially and colluded to remove him from the group. (He also accused the rockers of faking their live performances.) In response, Motley Crue claimed Mars demanded 25% of the band’s touring revenue despite no longer performing with them, which they said contradicted a previous agreement signed by all members.

An independent arbitrator ruled in favor of Motley Crue in early 2026, ordering Mars to pay more than $750,000 in unrecouped tour advances. Mars’ attorney called the decision “awful” and claimed “the band has never been fair to Mick.”

READ MORE: Top 10 Mick Mars Motley Crue Songs

Tommy Lee: 'There Is Only One Mick and He's an Insane Player'

With the lawsuit now in the rearview, Lee reflected on the difficulties Motley Crue encountered near the end of Mars’ tenure with the band while still expressing love and admiration for his former bandmate.

"For me, that whole thing was awkward and really hurtful, to the point where people were saying untrue things,” Lee told Corgan. “I was like, 'God this sucks.' I'm not into that kind of stuff.”

The drummer also praised Mars’ musicianship. “There is only one Mick and he's an insane player,” he said. “It saddens me, just on a personal level for him, that this insane spine disease [ankylosing spondylitis] slowly started dementing his shape.”

Lee said he felt for Mars when the guitarist no longer wanted to tour with Motley Crue. "I always try to put myself in Mick's shoes and I got nothing but love for that guy,” he said. “I just wish it didn't get so shitty. And unfortunately that's just the way things go when people are threatened or hurt. They fight back. But it’s all good.”

Tommy Lee Says John 5 Gave Motley Crue a 'Shot of Adrenaline'

Additionally, Lee praised John 5 for stepping into Mars’ role and credited the guitarist for revitalizing the band — which apparently became increasingly necessary as Mars’ condition worsened.

“I have to give props to John 5 because him coming in was the exact shot of adrenaline and life and energy and fire that we were missing,” Lee enthused. “Because it was really becoming a struggle. I’d be counting off ‘Live Wire’ and Mick would start ‘Wild Side.’ He started to not know where he was. I’ve had to stop songs, like, ‘Dude, we’ve got to restart this because he’s playing the wrong song and he doesn’t know it.’”

Lee continued: “John, like yourself, has been a fan for a long time. He knows all the music inside and out. Loves Mick. … I don’t give a shit how talented you are. If you’re an asshole, I don’t have much respect for that. If you’re talented and you’re a sweetheart, you’re my favorite person.”

Motley Crue launched their Return of the Carnival of Sins tour earlier this month. The trek continues on Friday in Holmdel, New Jersey, and runs through late September.

Watch Tommy Lee's Interview on 'The Magnificent Others With Billy Corgan'