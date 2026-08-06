New wave has featured some of the most unique singers to ever step behind a microphone.

That the genre is littered with distinctive frontmen (and women) should really come as no surprise, given new wave’s diverse and eclectic history.

The term was originally used in the late ‘70s for a style that evolved from punk into something more poppy and commercially appealing. By the ‘80s, “new wave” had become a default label for any artist whose sound was not easily defined. The reggae rock fusion of the Police? That was new wave. The synth-heavy sound of Duran Duran? That was new wave, too. Talking Heads’ bold art rock and world music fusion? You guessed it, new wave.

While clear sonic boundaries for the genre were never really defined, these artists all shared common ground. Each of them boasted bold artistic experimentation, sharp lyrics and found ways to embrace evolving musical technology.

READ MORE: Who Are the 'Big 4' of New Wave?

As new wave became the overwhelming sound of the ‘80s, it brought a new generation of singers to the mainstream. These talented, unique and oftentimes quirky performers each developed their personal style, adding further artistic diversity to the growing scope of new wave.

Below, we’ve ranked our Top 15 New Wave singers. Factors like cultural impact, vocal talent and stage presence were all taken into account, but at the end of the day, this is an inexact science. What we cared about the most was simple: how did each of these voices dramatically impact the sound of new wave? Read on to see our picks.