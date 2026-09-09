Night Ranger will continue to rock in America with a full schedule of tour dates this fall. They've also been plotting out plenty of road work for 2027.

The '80s rockers, also known for songs like their power ballad smash, "Sister Christian" as well as tunes including "Don't Tell Me You Love Me," "When You Close Your Eyes," "Four in the Morning" and "Sentimental Street," will be back on the road this week, starting Sept. 10 in Chandler, Arizona.

They'll continue playing shows throughout the month, with additional dates in November and December, including a performance at the annual Kiss Kruise in Las Vegas.

The latter event starts Nov. 13 and runs through Nov. 15 and the band are part of an action-packed lineup that also includes former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, Slaughter, Chris Jericho's Kiss tribute Kuarantine and a tribute to late Kiss guitar legend Ace Frehley.

READ MORE: Kiss Reveals Plans for All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute

What's Ahead for Night Ranger in 2027

Their first concerts for the new year are currently scheduled to kick off Jan. 14 in Keswick, Pennsylvania. A dozen dates are already on the schedule, including several that were just added this week.

While many of the Night Ranger concerts are already on sale, tickets for the newest additions will become available today (Sept. 9) via artist presale. The general onsale will happen Friday (Sept. 11). You can see the complete tour schedule below, with new dates in bold. More information is available at the band's official website.

Watch Night Ranger's 'Don't Tell Me You Love Me' Video

The Legacy of Night Ranger

Night Ranger's 1982 debut, Dawn Patrol, will celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2027. Bassist and vocalist Jack Blades tells UCR that after all of these years and a bunch of hit records, it feels good where they are now as a band.

"[It was great] being able to realize at one point that we didn't have to prove anything to anybody anymore, like, we've done this, for what, 45 years now? We don't have to go out there and say, 'Okay, well, we've got to have the next thing, we've got to prove that we can still do this,'" he says. "We don't have anything to prove right now, that's why our shows, when people come see us live, it's so much fun."

"Kelly [Keagy], Brad [Gillis], and I...and Keri [Kelli] and Eric [Levy], we just start laying down what's in our hearts and getting up on stage and playing what's in our hearts," he explains. "We're playing our hearts out as we're playing what's in our hearts. I think that was a major, major change when we hit our stride with these last 20 years of music."

How Night Ranger Found a New Path Forward

They've released five albums in the past 20 years, but the second part of their journey actually began a decade prior to that when the classic Night Ranger lineup reunited. The band put out two records at that time, 1997's Neverland and 1998's Seven. Though both were well-received by fans, the group focused largely on touring for the next 10 years.

The recently released Best of Night Ranger, picks up the story with the next chapters they started logging with 2007's Hole in the Sun all of the way through 2021's ATBPO.

READ MORE: Night Ranger Rock Past Pandemic, 'Lame Zoom Calls' With New Album

"We kind of got our footing back on track, to who we are and what we do and how we do it," Blades says. "How we want to do it and how we want to play and all that kind of stuff."

Watch Night Ranger's 'Growin' Up in California' Video

"Somewhere in California, I love that album, with songs like 'Growin' Up in California' and 'No Time to Lose,' it's just some great, great stuff," he adds. High Road, the next album, there were so many great songs. You know, when you write so many songs and you create all this music, a lot of times you forget exactly what you've done over the years."

"[Working on Best of Night Ranger] was a really pleasant reminder that, like, oh yeah, we're still rocking," the bassist concludes. "We're still badass, you know? We seem to all kick ass here. Even 'Hole in the Sun,' that's a kick-ass song."

Will Night Ranger Release New Music?

Now that they've bottled up the recent past with Best of Night Ranger -- which also features upgraded versions of six of their '80s classics -- what about some new music from the gang?

Blades, for one, says he never stops writing, which tracks, for those who know him. "Music is always around me, it's always in my head," he confirms. "We're threatening to maybe do another studio album of all-new material and stuff like that."

"Brad and I were just talking about that the other day," he adds. "We were sitting down having lunch, and we looked at each other and said, 'Do you think it's time?' It might be time, who knows. I never say never -- but there's always music coming out of everybody in Night Ranger."

Listen to Night Ranger's 2026 Version of 'Sister Christian'

Night Ranger, 2026/2027 Tour Dates

Sep 10, 2026 - Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Casino - Wild Horse Pass

Sep 11, 2026 - Madera, CA @ Madera District Fair

Sep 12, 2026 - Alpine, CA @ Viejas Casino & Resort

Sep 17, 2026 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

Sep 18, 2026 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

Sep 19, 2026 - Kansas City, MO @ Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City

Nov 05, 2026 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

Nov 06, 2026 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Great Cedar Showroom inside Foxwoods Resort Casino

Nov 07, 2026 - Waterloo, NY @ The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino

Nov 13, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV @ KISS Kruise Landlocked in Vegas 2026

Nov 14, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV KISS Kruise Landlocked in Vegas 2026

Nov 15, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV KISS Kruise Landlocked in Vegas 2026

Nov 20, 2026 - Danville, VA @ The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

Nov 21, 2026 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

Nov 22, 2026 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Dec 12, 2026 - Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre

Dec 13, 2026 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center



Jan 14, 2027 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Jan 15, 2027 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

Jan 22, 2027 - Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Center at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Jan 23, 2027 - Okeechobee, FL @ Seminole Event Center at Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino

Feb 05, 2027 - Jackson, MI @ Potter Center At Jackson Community

Feb 06, 2027 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Feb 11, 2027 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Feb 12, 2027 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

Feb 13, 2027 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Feb 25, 2027 - Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

Feb 26, 2027 - Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort & Spa

Feb 27, 2027 - New Orleans, LA @ The 80s Cruise

Feb 28, 2027 - New Orleans, LA The 80s Cruise

Mar 1, 2027 - New Orleans, LA The 80s Cruise

Mar 2, 2027 - New Orleans, LA The 80s Cruise