The best reissues, box sets and archival recordings of summer 2026 uncovered a typically high number of recordings from music's past. Whether it's blues, punk, psychedelic, synth-pop or unmistakable rock 'n' roll, the past three months weren't short on terrific historical sets.

The collections highlighted below cover nearly a century, starting with an essential chronicle of one of blues' pioneering singers from more than 100 years ago through the early 21st century, as a Grammy-winning artist covers a celebrated singer-songwriter on a handpicked compilation.

Some of rock's biggest names released archival sets over the past three months, including David Bowie (a collection of his pre-fame singles and demos), Grateful Dead (more pre-fame, courtesy of an early-Independence Day live show) and compilations from New Order (repackaged hits and remixes from the electronic greats) and Joy Division (a career-spanning live box), who are due to be inducted together into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

READ MORE: 2026 Album Reviews

Various artists' compilations examine Eastern music's influence on Western rock 'n' roll and the collision and merging of punk and dub in the late '70s and early '80s, while a three-disc anthology compiles recordings from one of David Bowie's earliest bands, not included in the other Bowie compilation discussed below.

Also, there are no-frills remasters of classic albums by proto-punk agitators the Stooges (an audiophile-worthy upgrade of the noise masterpiece Fun House) and by singer-songwriter hitmaker Cat Stevens, along with three '80s Whitesnake albums returning to their original U.S. mixes. Plus, a deep dive into a celebrated '80s LP and a previously unreleased album by a New York City band that fused punk, rockabilly, surf and garage rock even in its earliest recordings.