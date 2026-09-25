Neal Schon's extension to trademark his Journey offshoot band was approved on Wednesday (Sept. 23) – just one day before an original six-month deadline. He'd had since March 24, 2026, to complete the process.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office would have granted the mark when he produced a simple statement of use. The extension now allows for six more months. If Schon doesn't meet the new deadline, his application for Journey Beyond could be deemed "abandoned."

So, even as Journey's farewell tour stretches into 2027 with a makeup date at California's Stagecoach Festival, it remains unclear what Schon's future plans may be. Will Journey continue? What would the lineup look like? Will current members of Journey be part of this offshoot band? What about their shows with a Steve Perry soundalike?

Jonathan Cain joined Journey just before their '80s-era superstar breakthrough with 'Escape.' (Roger Ressmeyer, Getty Images) Jonathan Cain joined Journey just before their '80s-era superstar breakthrough with 'Escape.' (Roger Ressmeyer, Getty Images)

When Is the New Deadline for Journey Beyond?

Schon's previous filings covered a lot of ground. He asked for a trademark for Journey Beyond in order to play concert dates, release albums and concert films, and sell related merchandise. Yet, Schon went more than half of 2026 without filing the necessary paperwork to put those plans in motion.

Here's what happens next: After asking for an extension request, Schon has until March 24, 2027, to file the required paperwork. He might be subject to more application fees. Additional extensions may be filed every six months, but only four more times. After that, Schon's application is voided.

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Journey was 14 stops into their Final Frontier Tour when Schon finally received a "notice of allowance" to trademark a group called Journey Beyond last March. This was the second-to-last step in a drawn-out application procedure that began way back on April 10, 2025.

Schon subsequently played more than 50 more dates as he winds down a partnership with soon-to-depart Jonathan Cain that began just before Journey released 1981's diamond-certified Escape. But the band was off the road between July 7 and Sept. 12, when Journey returned for a string of year-ending concerts that is set to conclude on Nov. 28 in the group's hometown of San Francisco.

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How Journey Beyond Almost Fell Apart

Neal Schon then had almost 90 days to push his application for Journey Beyond across the finish line without having to prepare for and play on stage. Ultimately, an extension was finally granted within hours of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's six-month deadline on Thursday (Sept. 24) – and later on the same day UCR first revealed the looming cutoff.

Schon had this in the works long before Jonathan Cain confirmed that he was stepping away from Journey in October 2025. Journey announced the Final Frontier Tour in November 2025. His attorneys were corresponding with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office all along – that is, until the shows started.

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Journey hit the road in late February 2026, with promises to add more concerts in 2027. By then, Schon had already survived an extension request on the typical 30-day trademark opposition period from Genesco Brands, owners of the Journeys trademark for clothing. Nothing more became of the request.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office then granted the notice of approval in between Journey's March 22 stop in Lexington, Kentucky and a concert on March 25 in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The clock began to tick for Schon to complete the process with a statement of use, which the USPTO only describes as an explanation of "how the applicant, member, or authorized user uses the mark in commerce."

Journey's Final Frontier Tour began after Jonathan Cain announced his departure. (Brian Ach, Getty Images) Journey's Final Frontier Tour began after Jonathan Cain announced his departure. (Brian Ach, Getty Images)

What Are Neal Schon's Plans for Journey Beyond?

Ironically, it's unlikely anyone would have become aware of this arcane back-and-forth if not for Schon himself. Questions began circulating after he posted a bare-bones image with the words "Journey Beyond" just days after first contacting the Patent and Trademark Office. Next, he began using the same words in hash tags.

Preparations for the Final Frontier Tour moved forward, but his application kept changing. Schon's initial paperwork said the trademark was only intended to cover sound recordings and video releases. But updated filings later confirmed potential hopes to mount a tour with Journey Beyond.

READ MORE: Top 35 Journey Videos – Together and Apart

Suddenly, Journey Beyond seemed like the next stage for Schon in a career that began with a teenaged stint in Santana, followed by other stops along the way with HSAS, Bad English, Hardline and – most recently – the similarly named Journey Through Time.

It also remains unclear who else might be part of Journey Beyond, though speculation turned to longtime tribute singer Hugo Valenti after he appeared with the main band twice in Japan.

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio 'Journey: Worlds Apart,' available now at all major bookseller websites.

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